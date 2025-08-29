Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Birmingham Legion FC

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, August 30 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+, KCAL+, FanDuel Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC enters this match with a strong home record at Irvine's Championship Soccer Stadium, where they've consistently stifled opponents. This inter-conference clash pits OCSC's home prowess against Birmingham Legion FC's gritty, counter-attacking style from the Eastern Conference. OCSC's talented squad is primed to deliver, but Birmingham poses dangerous threats, promising a tense and potentially high-scoring battle. Birmingham holds a 2-0 edge in prior meetings, giving OCSC extra motivation to flip the script at home.

Fresh off a sharp 10-man performance in Tulsa, OCSC is still riding high, with both result and execution fueling confidence. Their attacking edge and home-field advantage position them well, but Birmingham's physicality and knack for exploiting transitions demand a disciplined defensive effort from OCSC to protect their turf.

OCSC returns to The Championship on September 27 for a "Back to School Night" match against Charleston Battery. Tickets are available here. This game offers OCSC another chance to assert its home dominance and keep its momentum rolling.

LEGION OF DOOM

Ronaldo Damus returns to the Champ and remains a potent attacking threat, likely to exploit spaces behind the defense. With Tyler Pasher sidelined by injury, Birmingham must find a new wing partner to support Damus. Their defense has kept them in contention, marked by a physical approach with over 58 yellow cards this season. Anticipate frequent fouls from the visitors, a league-wide tactic to disrupt tempo and neutralize OCSC's quick transitions. Birmingham's success will depend on their midfield, where they must force turnovers and capitalize on OCSC mistakes with swift counters. Goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel is dependable, but Birmingham's offense struggles, often conceding more goals than they score. With just two clean sheets in 2025, Van Oekel and the defense must be near-perfect to keep OCSC scoreless at home.

Birmingham Legion FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-15-6

Goals Scored: 33 | Goals Allowed: 48 I Clean Sheets: 9

Players to Watch:

F Ronaldo Damus

GK Matt Van Oekel

THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Ethan Zubak thrives on scoring at the Championship, and with Birmingham's defensive weaknesses, he's likely to find the net on Saturday. Chris Hegardt remains pivotal in midfield, driving transitions and creating opportunities. Ousmane Sylla has also emerged as a dynamic force in the center, bringing energy and relentless pressing to sustain OCSC's intensity. The OCSC backline must stay compact and disciplined, as Birmingham poses a threat on the counter, particularly through Damus and Enzo Martinez. OCSC needs to stay organized, cut off wide service, and react swiftly in transitions. Colin Shutler and the central defenders must remain vigilant, especially during quick transitions, set pieces, and dead-ball situations.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 I Goals Allowed: 51 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 0-2-0 all-time against Birmingham Legion FC (Last 5 against BIR- 0-2-0)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 0-3 Birmingham Legion FC (July 22 2024, Birmingham, AL)

Scoring Summary: 51' Stefano Pinho, 89' Stefano Pinho. 90+5' Tyler Pasher







