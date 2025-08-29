Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Hartford Athletic

August 29, 2025

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC faces off against Hartford Athletic for Star Wars Night, presented by McDonald's of Cary, on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.

This is the second matchup between these two clubs this season. Finn Sundstrom delivered a pass from near midfield to Pedro Dolabella, who headed it in to score in the final moments of stoppage time, giving NCFC a 1-0 victory on the road. This was Sundstrom's first professional assist.

The match-winner was one of Dolabella's seven goals this season, which leads the team. His most recent goal came in the 3' in NCFC's 2-1 win over Las Vegas Lights FC, where he redirected Mikey Maldonado's free kick into the back of the net.

Maldonado earned his eighth assist of the season off Dolabella's goal, placing him in a four-way tie for the league lead and the USL Championship's Golden Playmaker award.

The win over Las Vegas brought NCFC up to third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 10W-7L-3D (33 points).

SCOUTING HARTFORD

Hartford Athletic started the season slowly but has since gone undefeated in eight of its last nine matches, including six wins. This places Hartford in seventh place with a record of 7W-8L-5D (26 points).

The Hartford attack, which has produced 19 goals in its last nine matches, lost one of its top goal scorers in forward Mamadou Dieng the previous week in a record transfer sale to Minnesota United FC of MLS. Dieng was tied for the team lead in goals with forward Kyle Edwards, with each recording nine apiece.

Defensively, keeper Antony Siaha has recorded 51 saves off 73 shots faced, placing him in fifth in the league in shots saved. Siaha is ranked in the top three in clean sheets with seven, sitting only one behind the leaders.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC heads to the Bluegrass State for a matchup with Lexington SC on Friday, September 5, at 6 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium. This marks the third matchup between the two clubs and the first in USL Championship league play. The match will stream on ESPN+.

Saturday, August 30 | 7:30 p.m. ET | First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park

Coverage Links:

Live Stats (USLC)

Watch Live (ESPN+)







