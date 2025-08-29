Detroit City FC Acquires Defender Isaiah LeFlore on Loan from Philadelphia Union

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced the incoming loan of defender Isaiah LeFlore from the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer. The 22-year-old will be part of the squad until the end of the season, and will wear #33 for Le Rouge.

In his time with the Union thus far, LeFlore has started 20 matches in MLS Next Pro, scoring once and registering three assists in 1,686 minutes of play. This season, LeFlore ranks in the top 92.4th percentile of defenders in MLS Next Pro in duels won, with 7.73 per 90, the top 80.9th percentile in tackles won per 90, and the top 94.7th percentile in recoveries.

Prior to joining the Union, LeFlore spent two seasons at Houston Dynamo 2. In his time with Houston, he made 36 appearances (27 starts), contributing six goals and six assists. In his 2023 campaign, LeFlore distinguished himself by leading all league defenders in assists (6). He also topped his team in several categories: tackles (33), interceptions (52), duels (272), duel percentage (57.7% among players with at least 100 duels). During the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, he scored a goal in the Round of 16 against Tacoma Defiance.

His career began at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the youth level. From 2016 to 2019, he played for Portuguese side AD Oeiras. He then joined Sporting Kansas City II, making 26 appearances over two seasons from 2020 to 2022. Prior to signing with Houston in 2022, LeFlore played for S.C. Braga's reserve team, S.C. Braga B, in Portugal's Liga 3. LeFlore has also represented the United States at the U15 international level.

LeFlore has joined up with the squad already, and is eligible for selection for this Saturday's 7 p.m. kickoff against San Antonio FC.







