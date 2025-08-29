RIFC Kicks off Four-Game Homestand vs. Charleston Battery on Saturday
Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to face Charleston Battery in Week 26 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.
Charleston Battery currently leads the USL Championship with 45 goals through 21 games, and is the only club that has multiple players scoring in double-figures. Forward Cal Jennings is currently tied for the USL Championship Golden Boot lead with 12 regular season goals, and has 13 total in all competitions. The experienced USL Championship veteran ranks seventh all-time with 77 career goals in the Championship, and is enjoying his fifth-straight season scoring 10 or more goals. Charleston's balanced attack does not end there, as MD Meyers has notched an impressive 14 goals across all competitions, and sits third in the Golden Boot race with 10 regular season goals. The forward has scored in double-figures in all three of his professional seasons across the USL Championship and MLS Next Pro, and has registered one goal contribution in each of his last four games. Charleston's Juan David Torres leads the USL Championship with eight assists. Both Jennings and Meyers scored in a commanding 4-1 win over Loudoun United FC last time out that brought the Battery within one point of league-leading Louisville City FC.
Although Rhode Island FC suffered a 3-0 loss at regional rival Hartford Athletic last time out, it has proven extremely difficult to beat at Centreville Bank Stadium ahead of a vital four-game homestand. The Ocean State club is unbeaten at home in its last seven games across all competitions dating back to late June, keeping three-straight clean sheets in front of the home fans for the first time in club history. It has been nearly one month since RIFC last conceded at home, and it has kept its opponents out of the back of the net at Centreville Bank Stadium for a club-record 277 minutes across all competitions. After conceding three goals in Hartford, an otherwise solid RIFC defense will look to get back to the form that fans at Centreville Bank Stadium have become accustomed to in order to stop the league's most dangerous attack on Saturday.
WHO
Rhode Island FC
Charleston Battery
WHEN
Saturday, August 30
7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Centreville Bank Stadium
11 Tidewater St.
Pawtucket, R.I. 02860
BROADCAST
NESN+
CBS Sports Golazo Network
RADIO
790 The Score (790 AM)
THEME
Hometown Heroes Night
GAME PREVIEW
