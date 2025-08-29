Hartford Athletic Loan Deshane Beckford to Westchester SC
Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford Athletic announced today the loan of forward Deshane Beckford to USL League One side Westchester SC. Beckford leaves Hartford after making 14 appearances and scoring one goal in USL Championship play this season.
