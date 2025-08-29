Athletic Faces North Carolina FC in Bid for Nine Straight Unbeaten Matches

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On an eight game unbeaten streak, Hartford Athletic travels south to face off against third place North Carolina FC. Head Coach Brendan Burke's side will be looking to continue their recent run of excellent form as the playoff push continues. A win could potentially move the Boys in Green into fifth place, depending on results of other games.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC v. NORTH CAROLINA FC

WHEN: Saturday, August 30th, 7:30 PM

WHERE: First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

HOW TO WATCH: MyTV9, WTNH.com, ESPN+

Presthus 2.0 Arrives With a Bang

One of Hartford's newest signings Owen Presthus had a standout debut performance against Rhode Island FC, starting and playing all 90 minutes in a highly-anticipated derby match. The 19-year-old capped off the scored a spectacular insurance goal in the 89th minute. A bouncing ball from Sebastian Anderson fell to Kyle Edwards who headed it across the top of the box into space. The younger Presthus ran onto the ball and fired a powerful one-touch shot into the back of the net. Presthus also finished the game in the top two on the team for shots (2), shots on target (1), crosses (6), duels won (6), tackles (5) and tackles won (3). Coaches, fans and teammates alike will be excited to see what more the young midfielder can provide.

Four Stars, One Team of the Week

The Boys in Green absolutely dominated Week 24 USL Championship honors, with four nominations. Samuel Careaga earned his spot on the Team of the Week by scoring the opening goal of Hartford's 3-0 routing of Rhode Island FC, just five minutes into the match. Team Captain Jordan Scarlett secured his spot by leading Athletic's backline to their seventh shutout of the season, while also adding an assist to Kyle Edwards' goal. Last but not least, Owen Presthus was named Player of the Week in his very first USL appearance after scoring a stunning late-game insurance goal for the Green & Blue. Off the field, Head Coach Brendan Burke was named Coach of the Week - a first in club history - for his leadership role in the side's victory.

From Underdogs to Playoff Contenders

With 10 regular season games left in 2025, the race is on to qualify for the post-season. Hartford Athletic is currently on an eight game undefeated streak, showing that they are heating up and ready to fight for their spot in the playoffs. In the USL Championship regular season, the Boys in Green have played six games without seeing a defeat, the joint longest in club history. Based on several recent consecutive dominant performances, the USL Championship gave the Green & Blue a 92% chance of making it to the post-season, with a projected finish of 4th place. The key to this recent success has been offensive efficiency and strong team defending. While Hartford may not always maintain the majority of possession, they maintain a structured defensive shape to stymie opponents and take advantage of counter attack moments to put away goals of their own. Head Coach Brendan Burke will be looking to continue this spectacular run of form through the end of the season, and beyond.

About the Opponent

North Carolina FC are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference, with 33 points on a 10-7-3 record. The Green & Blue are 1-3-1 all-time against North Carolina FC. When the two sides faced off earlier this season it was a dramatic 1-0 loss that saw Hartford Athletic's Joe Farrell earn a red card and North Carolina's Pedro Dolabella score a late-game goal. Prior to that, in October of 2024, Hartford defeated NCFC 4-3, with two goals from Danny Barrera and one each from Beverly Makangila and Mamadou Dieng. North Carolina is 3-1-1 in their last five games, while Hartford has gone 4-0-1 over the same stretch.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Junior Moreira, MF, 8

Junior Moreira has truly stepped into his role in the past couple months with the Green & Blue. With several tough midweek games throughout this stretch of the schedule, the Bissau, Guinea-Bissau native has provided crucial depth that Head Coach Brendan Burke knows he can rely on. In last weekend's 3-0 defeat of Rhode Island FC, Moreira won 7 of eleven duels and three of six tackles, showing he can effectively break up opponents' play in the midfield. He also provided two clearances and one interception. Aiding with his team's deadly transition to the attack, the 22-year-old won possession three times and completed 17 of 23 passes. On the offensive side of the ball, Moreira had a dangerous opportunity to extend Hartford's lead after a Samuel Careaga shot was deflected, leaving him wide open in front of goal. The attempt was well-defended by Aldair Sanchez, who just managed to clear the ball wide. While not often making flashy plays, Moreira is a solid and dependable midfielder for fans and opponents to keep an eye on.

North Carolina - Finn Sundstrom, DF, 66

In just his second year in the USL, the 19-year-old has cemented his place in North Carolina's backline. Sundstrom leads the defense in minutes (1,562), games played (18) and starts (17) so far this season. The young center back was recognized on the USL Championship Rising Stars List for Week 25, alongside Hartford's Owen Presthus. Sundstrom was highlighted for his effective long distribution, connecting seven of nine long passes and 19 of 23 passes overall. Among North Carolina players, he is in the top five for passes (792), blocks (14), interceptions (13), clearances (65), tackles (25), tackles won (19), duels won (67) and aerial duels won (24). Sundstrom has also contributed two key passes and one assist on offense. The homegrown talent rose through the ranks of the NCFC Academy, joining the club when he was just 11 years old.

