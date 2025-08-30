Tyson Espy Called up for U.S. U-17 Domestic Identity Camp

Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Tyson Espy has been selected for the U.S. U-17 Domestic Identity National Team training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia, September 1-8, 2025.

Espy has been a mainstay in U.S. Youth National Team camps at the U-15 and U-16 levels. With the U-15 squad, he won both the UEFA Development Tournament in Portugal and the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia. He scored his first international goal in a November 2024 draw against Mexico and most recently traveled to Argentina and Uruguay with the U-16s.

He is considered a core member of the U.S. player pool ahead of the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Championship and 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup. This call-up represents a promotion to the U-17 MNT for Espy.

These camps are a part of the Federation's continued focus on the  U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.







