Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Another test. Another chance to extend history. FC Tulsa, unbeaten in 14 consecutive league matches and the Western Conference leaders, travels to the Rocky Mountains this Saturday, August 30, to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. MT), streaming live on ESPN+.

A Dream Season Taking Shape

In Luke Spencer's first year at the helm, FC Tulsa has emerged as the premier team in the Western Conference. Off-season additions like Taylor Calheira, AB Cissoko, and Marcos Serato have slotted seamlessly into a squad that already boasts depth and versatility. Spencer's in-game adjustments have consistently paid off, and ONEOK Field has turned into a fortress - Tulsa has earned 23 points in 11 home matches, the best return in club history.

The club is rewriting the record books in 2025, averaging an unprecedented 1.94 points per game, nearly doubling its previous best of 1.38 PPG set in 2021. With the league schedule trimmed to 30 matches this year to make way for the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup, Tulsa has seized the moment, turning fewer opportunities into its most dominant and efficient season in franchise history. The results speak for themselves: Tulsa is just six points back of the Players' Shield, on pace for club records in wins, points, goals, and underlying metrics like xG. By every measure, it has been a dream season.

Tulsa's Historic Run

Last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Orange County SC not only extended Tulsa's unbeaten run to 14 matches, but also set a new season-high across the entire Championship, surpassing Louisville City FC's 13-game streak to start the campaign.

The stretch (8W-6D-0L, 30 pts) is the longest in Tulsa's history, and with nine matches to play, the Black and Gold even have an outside shot at matching the league's all-time regular-season record of 23 games (set by FC Cincinnati in 2018).

"We know what happened the last time we faced Colorado," said head coach Luke Spencer. "They ended our streak in 2024, and that motivates us. This team is stronger, more resilient, and ready to set a new standard. Every match is a step toward the postseason, and we're excited for the challenge ahead."

The Last Meeting

The memory still stings: on September 1, 2024, Colorado Springs marched into ONEOK Field and ended Tulsa's 100-day home unbeaten streak with a 4-1 win. Nearly a year later, Tulsa heads to Weidner Field riding an 119-day unbeaten run, ready to rewrite history.

The Opposition

Colorado Springs (6W-6D-8L, 24 pts) sits 10th in the Western Conference, fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt. At more than 6,000 feet above sea level, Weidner Field remains one of the toughest environments for visiting teams.

Storylines to Watch

Streak at Stake: Tulsa's 14-game run is the longest in the Championship this season. Can they push closer to the league record of 23?

Revenge Factor: The Switchbacks ended Tulsa's streak last year. Can the Black and Gold flip the script in Colorado?

Altitude Test: Depth and fitness will be critical in one of the league's toughest venues.

Historic Efficiency: Tulsa is averaging 1.94 points per game, nearly doubling its previous franchise best.

First-Place Focus: Tulsa holds an 11-point lead atop the West and is closing in on a historic postseason berth.

How to Watch

Saturday's match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. MT) and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans can follow @FCTulsa on X, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates, behind-the-scenes content, and post-match coverage.

Next Home Match

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. CT to host Birmingham Legion FC. Vamos Tulsa Night + Shirt Giveaway will celebrate the fans who have cheered, supported, and lifted Tulsa all season long, while honoring the vibrant Hispanic and Latino communities that make our city and club so special.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.