Rowdies Add Defender Paul Marie on Loan from San Jose

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has acquired defender Paul Marie on loan from the San Jose Earthquakes for the remainder of the USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"I think Paul is going to give us a great lift in this final stretch of the season," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "Paul has tremendous quality, great experience from having been in MLS for so long. He's played a lot of game at that level, so we're really pleased to bring him in here. He can play a few different positions, so that versatility will be great to have. He's also a great guy who is going to put the team first. He's going to do everything he can to help us win."

Marie originally joined San Jose as the club's first-round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. Marie made his professional debut with former USL Championship side Reno 1868 while on loan from San Jose during the 2018 season. Since then, the French defender has recorded 7 goals and 5 assists across 140 appearances for San Jose.

Born in France, Marie played three years of college soccer in the Sunshine State at Florida International University, registering 14 goals and 14 assists in 52 appearances for the men's soccer program.

"I'm very excited to be here," said Marie. "I really like the group. We've been working hard the last two days. I like the chemistry here already. The boys are all together, it's really nice. I think we're all excited to have these stretch of home games. We're going try to turn things around the rest of the season. I can see that everybody is motivated to get it done."







