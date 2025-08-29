Orange County SC Sends Three Players to U.S. Soccer National Team Camps

Irvine, Calif. - Orange County SC is proud to announce that three of its standout young players have earned invitations to upcoming U.S. Soccer National Team camps this September, the most of any USL Championship club.

"We are delighted that three of our young standout players have been selected for their respective national teams," said Peter Nugent President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "It's a testament to their hard work and dedication and also reflects our continued commitment to creating pathways that allow young talent to develop and showcase themselves at a senior level."

Pedro Guimaraes has been called to the U-17 National Team Camp in Noordwijk, Netherlands, where he will compete against top international competition.

Tyson Espy has been selected for the U-17 Domestic Identity Camp, in Fayetteville, GAshowcasing the brightest emerging talent from across the country.

Bryce Jamison, with the club since 2022, will join the U-20 MNT Identity Camp in West Palm Beach, Florida. This call-up represents a key step in his development as one of the nation's most promising young attackers.

Both Guimaraes and Espy are local Orange County players, highlighting the strength of the club's player development pathway, while Jamison continues his rise after establishing himself with OCSC over the past three seasons.

These players follow a long line of OCSC players to play for national teams including Korede Osundina (U19) and Kobi Henry, the first USL player to be called up to the full national team.

Orange County SC congratulates Pedro, Tyson, and Bryce on their well-deserved national team opportunities and looks forward to their continued growth representing both club and country.







