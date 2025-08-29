Orange County SC Sends Three Players to U.S. Soccer National Team Camps
Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Irvine, Calif. - Orange County SC is proud to announce that three of its standout young players have earned invitations to upcoming U.S. Soccer National Team camps this September, the most of any USL Championship club.
"We are delighted that three of our young standout players have been selected for their respective national teams," said Peter Nugent President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "It's a testament to their hard work and dedication and also reflects our continued commitment to creating pathways that allow young talent to develop and showcase themselves at a senior level."
Pedro Guimaraes has been called to the U-17 National Team Camp in Noordwijk, Netherlands, where he will compete against top international competition.
Tyson Espy has been selected for the U-17 Domestic Identity Camp, in Fayetteville, GAshowcasing the brightest emerging talent from across the country.
Bryce Jamison, with the club since 2022, will join the U-20 MNT Identity Camp in West Palm Beach, Florida. This call-up represents a key step in his development as one of the nation's most promising young attackers.
Both Guimaraes and Espy are local Orange County players, highlighting the strength of the club's player development pathway, while Jamison continues his rise after establishing himself with OCSC over the past three seasons.
These players follow a long line of OCSC players to play for national teams including Korede Osundina (U19) and Kobi Henry, the first USL player to be called up to the full national team.
Orange County SC congratulates Pedro, Tyson, and Bryce on their well-deserved national team opportunities and looks forward to their continued growth representing both club and country.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2025
- RIFC Kicks off Four-Game Homestand vs. Charleston Battery on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Orange County SC Sends Three Players to U.S. Soccer National Team Camps - Orange County SC
- Homegrown Defender Chibi Ukaegbu to Join U-20 U.S. Men's National Team Training Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- Jackson Travis Joins Legion FC on Loan from the Colorado Rapids - Birmingham Legion FC
- North Carolina FC Signs Finn Sundstrom to Professional Contract - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Athletic Names Ross Peebles-Brown as Academy Director of Coaching & Curriculum - Hartford Athletic
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Birmingham Legion FC - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Returns to Oakland Coliseum for Derby with Roots SC - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Las Vegas Lights FC - August 30, 2025 - 10:30 p.m. EST - Lexington Sporting Club
- Athletic Faces North Carolina FC in Bid for Nine Straight Unbeaten Matches - Hartford Athletic
- Switchbacks FC Welcome Back Midfielder Cole Mrowka for 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Finishes August with Road Test at Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Athletic Loan Deshane Beckford to Westchester SC - Hartford Athletic
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels North to Face Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising Squares off against El Paso Locomotive FC for Final Time in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Add Defender Paul Marie on Loan from San Jose - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Faces Sacramento Republic FC on Indigenous Peoples Night - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Acquires Defender Isaiah LeFlore on Loan from Philadelphia Union - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Hartford Athletic - North Carolina FC
- Switchbacks FC Players Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, and Adam Beaudry Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Rowdies vs Pittsburgh - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Sends Three Players to U.S. Soccer National Team Camps
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Birmingham Legion FC
- Pedro Guimaraes Called up for U.S. U-17 Camp in the Netherlands
- Orange County SC Falls Short in 1-0 Loss to FC Tulsa
- Orange County SC Falls Short in 1-0 Loss to FC Tulsa