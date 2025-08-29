Orange County SC Names Más+ by Messi Official Hydration Drink of OCSC

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







IRVINE, CA - Orange County Soccer Club today named Lionel Messi's MÁS+ by Messi the official sports hydration drink of OCSC. MÁS+ by Messi will serve as the exclusive hydration beverage for Orange County SC and OCSC2, available for fans to purchase on game days at Championship Soccer Stadium.

The Next-Generation Hydration Beverage, created by Messi, addresses the demand for a sports drink with superior ingredients and exceptional flavor, which he terms "Positive Hydration." It offers a well-balanced mix of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, delivering great taste in four delightful flavors Messi enjoys. Made with natural flavors, it contains no artificial sweeteners, colors, or caffeine.

"Staying properly hydrated is critical for elite athletes training in Southern California's intense heat," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations. "Más+ provides our players with a top-tier, healthy hydration option favored by leading clubs and athletes worldwide."

OCSC players and fans will enjoy four vibrant flavors, loved by Messi, and named after inspirational milestones in his life:

Más+ by Messi Miami Punch: Inspired by the city where Messi and his family live, home of Messi's current and next chapter, Miami Punch has a balanced blend of berry flavors with a hint of pineapple for a refreshing fruit punch taste.

Más+ by Messi Orange d'Or: Orange d'Or has a refreshing orange flavor with hints of tangerine flavor for a balanced citrus taste. It's inspired by Messi's record eight wins of the Ballon d'Or ("Golden Ball" in French) Trophy.

Más+ by Messi Berry Copa Crush: Inspired by Messi's seven Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona and his Copa America win with Argentina, Berry Copa Crush has a refreshing blend of sweet and luscious berry and cherry flavors.

Más+ by Messi Limón Lime League: Limón Lime League balances refreshingly sweet, fruity flavor and zesty citrus taste. It honors the time Messi spent playing in the UEFA Champions League, a cup he won three times.

Orange County SC is the first USL Championship club to partner with MÁS+ by Messi, joining MLS Side Inter Miami CF as the only 2 clubs in the U.S. currently partnered with the brand.







