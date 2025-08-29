Orange County SC Names Más+ by Messi Official Hydration Drink of OCSC
Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
IRVINE, CA - Orange County Soccer Club today named Lionel Messi's MÁS+ by Messi the official sports hydration drink of OCSC. MÁS+ by Messi will serve as the exclusive hydration beverage for Orange County SC and OCSC2, available for fans to purchase on game days at Championship Soccer Stadium.
The Next-Generation Hydration Beverage, created by Messi, addresses the demand for a sports drink with superior ingredients and exceptional flavor, which he terms "Positive Hydration." It offers a well-balanced mix of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, delivering great taste in four delightful flavors Messi enjoys. Made with natural flavors, it contains no artificial sweeteners, colors, or caffeine.
"Staying properly hydrated is critical for elite athletes training in Southern California's intense heat," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations. "Más+ provides our players with a top-tier, healthy hydration option favored by leading clubs and athletes worldwide."
OCSC players and fans will enjoy four vibrant flavors, loved by Messi, and named after inspirational milestones in his life:
Más+ by Messi Miami Punch: Inspired by the city where Messi and his family live, home of Messi's current and next chapter, Miami Punch has a balanced blend of berry flavors with a hint of pineapple for a refreshing fruit punch taste.
Más+ by Messi Orange d'Or: Orange d'Or has a refreshing orange flavor with hints of tangerine flavor for a balanced citrus taste. It's inspired by Messi's record eight wins of the Ballon d'Or ("Golden Ball" in French) Trophy.
Más+ by Messi Berry Copa Crush: Inspired by Messi's seven Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona and his Copa America win with Argentina, Berry Copa Crush has a refreshing blend of sweet and luscious berry and cherry flavors.
Más+ by Messi Limón Lime League: Limón Lime League balances refreshingly sweet, fruity flavor and zesty citrus taste. It honors the time Messi spent playing in the UEFA Champions League, a cup he won three times.
Orange County SC is the first USL Championship club to partner with MÁS+ by Messi, joining MLS Side Inter Miami CF as the only 2 clubs in the U.S. currently partnered with the brand.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2025
- Orange County SC Names Más+ by Messi Official Hydration Drink of OCSC - Orange County SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Detroit City FC 8/30/25 - San Antonio FC
- RIFC Kicks off Four-Game Homestand vs. Charleston Battery on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Orange County SC Sends Three Players to U.S. Soccer National Team Camps - Orange County SC
- Homegrown Defender Chibi Ukaegbu to Join U-20 U.S. Men's National Team Training Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- Jackson Travis Joins Legion FC on Loan from the Colorado Rapids - Birmingham Legion FC
- North Carolina FC Signs Finn Sundstrom to Professional Contract - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Athletic Names Ross Peebles-Brown as Academy Director of Coaching & Curriculum - Hartford Athletic
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Birmingham Legion FC - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Returns to Oakland Coliseum for Derby with Roots SC - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Las Vegas Lights FC - August 30, 2025 - 10:30 p.m. EST - Lexington Sporting Club
- Athletic Faces North Carolina FC in Bid for Nine Straight Unbeaten Matches - Hartford Athletic
- Switchbacks FC Welcome Back Midfielder Cole Mrowka for 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Finishes August with Road Test at Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Athletic Loan Deshane Beckford to Westchester SC - Hartford Athletic
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels North to Face Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising Squares off against El Paso Locomotive FC for Final Time in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Add Defender Paul Marie on Loan from San Jose - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Faces Sacramento Republic FC on Indigenous Peoples Night - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Acquires Defender Isaiah LeFlore on Loan from Philadelphia Union - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Hartford Athletic - North Carolina FC
- Switchbacks FC Players Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, and Adam Beaudry Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Rowdies vs Pittsburgh - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Names Más+ by Messi Official Hydration Drink of OCSC
- Orange County SC Sends Three Players to U.S. Soccer National Team Camps
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Birmingham Legion FC
- Pedro Guimaraes Called up for U.S. U-17 Camp in the Netherlands
- Orange County SC Falls Short in 1-0 Loss to FC Tulsa