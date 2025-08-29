Homegrown Defender Chibi Ukaegbu to Join U-20 U.S. Men's National Team Training Camp
Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
U.S. Soccer announced that Republic FC defender Chibi Ukaegbu has been selected to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team roster for its upcoming domestic training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida from September 1-9.
Eighteen-year-old Ukaegbu has made 14 appearances across all competitions in 2025, In league play, he sits in the top five among players under age 20 in several defensive categories, including clearances (28), interceptions (10), and tackles won (9).
This is Chibi's second national team selection of the year. In January, he earned his first call up to the U-20 squad for a training camp that included friendlies against the U.S. Men's National Team and MLS side Nashville SC. He earned three call ups in 2024, joining the U-19s twice and the U-17s once.
Including Ukaegbu, all three of Sacramento's homegrown players have earned national team recognition this year. In May, Blake Willey made four appearances and added an assist to help the U-18 U.S. Men's National Team bring home silverware in the UEFA Friendship Cup over top soccer nations including France, Argentina, and Portugal. Fifteen-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough was recently called up to Mexico's U-15 National Team for the Concacaf Championship and came home with two trophies. He tallied a goal in all six games to claim the Golden Boot to lead the tournament's championship team.
Ukaegbu will be available for selection this Saturday when Republic FC takes on New Mexico United.
