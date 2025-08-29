Switchbacks FC Welcome Back Midfielder Cole Mrowka for 2025 Season

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that they had acquired Midfielder Cole Mrowka on loan from the MLS team, Columbus Crew for the 2025 season.

During his 2024 loan with the Switchbacks, Mrowka appeared in 10 matches, totaling 346 minutes. He was instrumental in the club's playoff run, providing assistance with the game-winning goal in the Western Conference Semifinal and contributing to the team's capture of the USL Championship title.

"We're thrilled to welcome Cole back to the club. His impact last season was instrumental in securing a championship, and we're eager to see him back on the field showcasing his talent," said Stephen Hogan. "His intelligence and quick decision-making on the ball made it an easy choice to strengthen our midfield with him once again."

Mrowka, 19, is a Columbus Crew Homegrown midfielder who entered the Club's Academy in 2022. He competed in the 2023 Generation adidas Cup before earning a promotion to Crew 2, where he signed his first professional contract in August 2023. During the 2023 season, he appeared in 24 matches, registering two goals and five assists, while being twice recognized as MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Matchday and selected to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Since joining the Crew's first team in 2024, Mrowka has made four appearances and helped the team win the League Cup in 2024.

"I'm very excited to be back in the Springs," said Mrowka. "Looking forward to fighting on the field and pushing for a Championship again."

Name: Cole Mrowka

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Date of Birth: April 6th, 2006

Age: 19

Hometown: Lincolnshire, IL







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.