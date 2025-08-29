Preview: Rowdies vs Pittsburgh

The Tampa Bay Rowdies return to Al Lang Stadium to kick off a three-match homestand this Saturday against Eastern Conference foes, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Ten matches remain for the Rowdies to climb their way above the playoff line before the end of the regular season. The club currently sits five points out of the final playoff spot heading into this weekend's slate of matches, with seven of the club's final ten matches set to be played at home.

"It's a great challenge," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "Pressure is a privilege. Being in the position we're in now, we're still in touching distance of the playoffs. We have a game in hand on a lot of teams. So it's just about making sure we take care of business. If we do that, we'll be fine."

Series History

Saturday marks the 19th competitive meeting between the Rowdies and Pittsburgh, with the Rowdies holding a record of 6 wins, 7 losses, and 5 draws in the series. The Rowdies fell 2-1 in the last bout with Pittsburgh at Keyworth Stadium back on June 21. Historically, the home side has fared well in the series between the two club. Tampa Bay has posted 5 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw against Pittsburgh at Al Lang Stadium.

"Pittsburgh are a good team," said Casciato. "They play good through the middle, a lot of combinations. For us, it's about making sure we're prepared for those things and making sure we're hurting then when we have the ball as well."

Electric Matchday Threads

Fans will have their first chance to see the Rowdies alternate "Electrostatic Kit" in person this Saturday at Al Lang Stadium. Inspired by Tampa Bay's reputation at the Lightning Capital of North America, the Electrostatic Kit features sharp electric neon green streaks throughout, representing crackling bolts of lightning flashing across the night sky. The Electrostatic Kit is available exclusively from The Bay Republic team store at Al Lang Stadium and online at TheBayRepublic.com.

USL Championship Matchday 20

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, August 30, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 5W-12L-3D, 18 pts, 12th East (6-2-3 at home)

Pittsburgh: 7W-7L-7D, 28 pts, 6th East (1-5-4 on the road)

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+







