Monterey Bay Returns to Oakland Coliseum for Derby with Roots SC

Published on August 29, 2025

OAKLAND, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-10-6, 24 points) makes the trip to Oakland for a pivotal derby on Saturday against Roots SC (6-11-3, 21 points) at the Oakland Coliseum in Week 26 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

The stage is set for the third edition of the derby between Monterey Bay and Oakland Roots this season, and the importance of this one is sky high with both sides desperate to come away with all three points. Placed just below the playoff line with eight matches left to play for the Crisp-and-Kelp, every point will be crucial from here on out. Oakland will feel the same, however, as they currently sit 11th in the table with just 10 matches to go. And with both sides battling for what could be the final two or three playoff spots, fans can expect this meeting to be even more fiery than usual.

On the heels of two consecutive draws against El Paso and San Antonio, Monterey Bay is trending upward at the right time. Tarik Scott - the newest addition to the squad after being acquired on loan from FC Dallas last week - is prepared to make his second appearance for the Seasiders this weekend and will look to continue his positive impact in the team.

In the previous league meeting between the two rivals, Monterey Bay bested Oakland in their home opener on March 15. After falling behind 1-0 just before the halftime break, Monterey Bay subsequently enjoyed a three-goal avalanche in the span of 13 minutes near the hour mark to come from behind and put the game to bed. The sides met again at the end of June - this time in Oakland - for a USL Jägermeister Cup match that saw Roots SC ultimately end the night in front 2-1. Fast forward to Saturday, Monterey Bay will look to secure the league double and the all-important tie breaker over Oakland with a win.

Oakland Roots SC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland, California

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 73°F

2025 Records

Oakland Roots SC (6-11-3, 21 pts, 11th West); Monterey Bay FC (6-10-6, 24 pts, 9th West)







