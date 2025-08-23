Monterey Bay Welcomes San Antonio FC to Cardinale Stadium
Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-10-5, 23 points) returns to action Saturday for an epic clash at home against San Antonio FC (8-7-4, 28 points). Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is set for 7 p.m. PT in Week 25 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, presented by Montage. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.
The club will be celebrating one of its biggest annual theme nights this weekend, Back to School Night. This night draws a large, rowdy crowd with schools from across the tri-county area properly represented. Nearly two dozen mascots will be here to rep their schools in addition to teachers and students. Four new bobbleheads will be introduced and given out at random to the first 3,000 fans to walk through the gates that evening. In addition, the following schools will have booths set up at the match: York School, Seaside Middle School, Ord Terrace Elementary, MLK School of the Arts, Monterey Peninsula College.
On the pitch, Monterey Bay comes into the match on the heels of a solid performance in El Paso in which Anton Søjberg rescued a point for the Crisp-and-Kelp with a game-tying goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Søjberg's goal officially became the latest regular season goal in the run of play in Monterey Bay FC history at 93:46 into the match. Søjberg now shares the mark with former Union forward Christian Volesky, who scored a penalty kick at 93:46 against Colorado Springs in August 2023.
Announced earlier today, the Crisp-and-Kelp acquired 20-year-old forward Tarik Scott on loan from FC Dallas. The exciting new addition will be available for selection this weekend and if given a chance to suit up, Scott will look to make an instant impact on the squad in the attack. A part of the FC Dallas organization since he was five years old, Scott brings more MLS-level experience and training to the squad.
With nine matches remaining in the campaign, every point will be crucial for Monterey Bay to secure - and six of those nine matches will be played right here at Cardinale Stadium, including five of the final six. There is still all the play for and the points are there to be had for the Crisp-and-Kelp if the team can build upon the bit of momentum it grabbed this past weekend.
Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Partly cloudy and 62°F
2025 Records
Monterey Bay FC (6-10-5, 23 pts, 10th West); San Antonio FC (8-7-4, 28 pts, 3rd West)
