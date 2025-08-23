Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 8/23/25
Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Unblemished: San Antonio is unbeaten against Monterey Bay all-time with a 5-0-1 record over the home side, outscoring the Cali club 15-4 in its six previous meetings.
Milestone Watch: SAFC captain Mitchell Taintor is poised to make his 250th USL Championship regular season appearance Saturday night. Taintor is San Antonio's all-time leader in both appearances (144) and minutes (12,867) across all competitions.
Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 37 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 33-0-4 in a streak dating back to October 2021.
---------------
What they had to say:
Forward Jake LaCava
(On heading back to the road...)
"I think this away trip is coming at a great time. I think we've been disappointing at home recently, and that's never a place that you want to be disappointing in. Home is obviously where our fans are, where our families are. It's an honor to get to play in front of these fans. It's an honor to get to play in front of our families every week, and I feel like we've taken that for granted in past weeks, so I feel like one of the positives going into this kind of away stretch is that it really just simplifies things. It takes a lot of the complications out of the game ... When you're away, it's just win the battle in front of you. You're not playing for anybody. You're almost taking on the role as the villain, and I think that can be good for us right now, switch our mentality to just being dogs out there and just getting back to basics and doing what we need to do on the field, which is fight for each other, fight for this club, fight for the crest and yeah, just bring the intensity that I think has been lacking a little bit."
Head Coach Carlos Llamosa
(On the team's upcoming stretch of road matches...)
"We knew we had to face that, and the way we've been playing, we're playing better away than at home. Hopefully we can continue that way. When we play away, they don't have that pressure. We're more loose, more connected as a team, more confident, so hopefully we continue getting points away to come back on [September] 6th and try to get the three points here against New Mexico."
---------------
USL Championship Match #20 - San Antonio FC at Monterey Bay F.C.
Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, CA
Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 8-6-4 (28 pts; 3 rd place in Western Conference)
Monterey Bay F.C.: 5-7-7 (22 pts; 10 th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: SAFC has never lost to Monterey Bay, holding a 5-0-1 lead in the all-time series. The teams met earlier in the season opener at Toyota Field with San Antonio taking a 1-0 victory.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #MBvSA
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 22, 2025
- Monterey Bay Welcomes San Antonio FC to Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 8/23/25 - San Antonio FC
- Hartford Athletic Transfers Star Forward Mamadou Dieng to Minnesota United of Major League Soccer - Hartford Athletic
- The Long Road Back Home - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Las Vegas Lights - North Carolina FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Finalizes Permanent Transfer of Michael Adedokun from CF Montréal - Lexington Sporting Club
- Monterey Bay Acquires Forward Tarik Scott on Loan from FC Dallas - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Charleston vs. Loudoun - Charleston Battery
- Hartford Hosts Rhode Island in a Battle for Northeast Supremacy and Playoff Position - Hartford Athletic
- Calling All Artists: Be a Part of Republic FC's Newest Community Mini-Pitch Project - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Major Clash with Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Launch "Rowdies 2" Development Team - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Tulsa for a Western Showdown - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies Acquire MLS and U.S. National Team Goalkeper Veteran Goalkeeper Bill Hamid - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Acquires Argentine Goalkeeper from the Tampa Bay Rowdies - Miami FC
- North Carolina FC Acquires Jahlane Forbes on Loan from MLS Club Charlotte FC - North Carolina FC
- New Mexico United Travels to Face Louisville City FC in Key Interconference Matchup - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Welcome Assistant Coach John Pascarella - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Playoff Berth Versus New Mexico United - Louisville City FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 8/23/25
- San Antonio FC Falls to Hartford Athletic in USL Jägermeister Cup
- Toyota Field to Host Utsa vs. Uiw Women's Soccer Hometown Showdown
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Hartford Athletic 8/20/25
- San Antonio FC Falls to Lexington SC, 0-1