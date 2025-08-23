Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 8/23/25

Unblemished: San Antonio is unbeaten against Monterey Bay all-time with a 5-0-1 record over the home side, outscoring the Cali club 15-4 in its six previous meetings.

Milestone Watch: SAFC captain Mitchell Taintor is poised to make his 250th USL Championship regular season appearance Saturday night. Taintor is San Antonio's all-time leader in both appearances (144) and minutes (12,867) across all competitions.

Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 37 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 33-0-4 in a streak dating back to October 2021.

What they had to say:

Forward Jake LaCava

(On heading back to the road...)

"I think this away trip is coming at a great time. I think we've been disappointing at home recently, and that's never a place that you want to be disappointing in. Home is obviously where our fans are, where our families are. It's an honor to get to play in front of these fans. It's an honor to get to play in front of our families every week, and I feel like we've taken that for granted in past weeks, so I feel like one of the positives going into this kind of away stretch is that it really just simplifies things. It takes a lot of the complications out of the game ... When you're away, it's just win the battle in front of you. You're not playing for anybody. You're almost taking on the role as the villain, and I think that can be good for us right now, switch our mentality to just being dogs out there and just getting back to basics and doing what we need to do on the field, which is fight for each other, fight for this club, fight for the crest and yeah, just bring the intensity that I think has been lacking a little bit."

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the team's upcoming stretch of road matches...)

"We knew we had to face that, and the way we've been playing, we're playing better away than at home. Hopefully we can continue that way. When we play away, they don't have that pressure. We're more loose, more connected as a team, more confident, so hopefully we continue getting points away to come back on [September] 6th and try to get the three points here against New Mexico."

USL Championship Match #20 - San Antonio FC at Monterey Bay F.C.

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, CA

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 8-6-4 (28 pts; 3 rd place in Western Conference)

Monterey Bay F.C.: 5-7-7 (22 pts; 10 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC has never lost to Monterey Bay, holding a 5-0-1 lead in the all-time series. The teams met earlier in the season opener at Toyota Field with San Antonio taking a 1-0 victory.

