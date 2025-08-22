Calling All Artists: Be a Part of Republic FC's Newest Community Mini-Pitch Project

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This fall, Republic FC is teaming up with the Sunrise Recreation & Park District and Citrus Arts Heights to open the region's newest multi-use sport court at Walerga Park.

The partners are now accepting applications for artists and muralists to submit their designs for the project, which will be used for both futsal and basketball. Artists from zip codes closest to Walerga Park (95841 and 95842) are encouraged to apply, but applications from across the region will be considered.

To align with the goals of the project, designs should be inclusive and dynamic, as well as reflective of the cultural vibrancy of North Sacramento. Artists aged 18 years and older can submit their designs and work samples now through September 10 at 5:00 PM. More information about design requirements and project details is available on the application page.

APPLY HERE

Unique artwork is a special way that Republic FC has been able to connect its community futsal courts to the neighborhoods they serve. In 2020, the club unveiled the refurbished Carrillo Courts at Northgate Park featuring twin murals created by local artist Marco Estrada. Over 50% of Northgate residents are of Hispanic heritage, inspiring Estrada to include elements of Mexican culture in his design to serve as a reminder of the diversity of the community and the continued to commitment to learning about different cultures and traditions.

The Walerga Park Court will be the 13th futsal court opened by Republic FC and its partners since 2019. The club's focus is on transforming unused, dilapidated courts into safe spaces for the community to gather and play, creating equitable access to the sport. Over 3,500 fans through the club's new stadium deposit campaign have contributed to the funding and development of the new court - with more court projects in development.

To make a deposit and secure a seat for the inaugural season - as well as make a contribution to building more futsal courts in the region, visit RepublicStadium.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.