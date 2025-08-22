Rowdies Launch "Rowdies 2" Development Team

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the launch of Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, a new initiative aimed at offering local youth players an opportunity to further their development in a professional environment.

As the only men's professional soccer team in Tampa Bay, the Rowdies are committed to strengthening their relationship with the local academies by providing a potential pathway for their players to the professional ranks.

"We're excited to announce the launch of Rowdies 2," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "This is a strategic investment in the club's future and the next generation of talent in our region. Our commitment is to develop promising players through top-tier coaching and a strong developmental environment, preparing them to proudly represent our crest for years to come."

The Rowdies 2 roster is made up of local academy players from throughout Tampa Bay, identified and recruited by the USL Championship club's technical staff. Players will train at the Rowdies Tampa training facility throughout the week, utilizing the same facilities and resources as the senior team. The Rowdies senior team technical staff will also offer their experience and guidance in the development of the Rowdies 2 squad.

Experienced UEFA A and USSF A licensed coach Russell Stirling will lead the program as Rowdies 2 Head Coach. Stirling has served as an analyst and assistant on the Rowdies technical staff in recent years and has valuable experience in identifying and developing young players. Prior to joining the Rowdies, Stirling was a coach and Boys ECNL Program Director for Tampa Bay United.

"This project is one that excites me," said Stirling. "The opportunity to work with high level local talent, create an elite training environment, and provide a pathway for progression into the Rowdies first team environment is a challenge I am fully invested in."

By keeping the Rowdies 2 players in proximity and on a similar schedule as the senior team, the Rowdies aim to create more opportunities for local players to earn USL Academy contracts, which allow players the chance to play in professional matches while maintaining their college eligibility. Past Rowdies USL Academy signings like Tate Johnson and Santi Castaneda have flourished since making their professional debuts in Tampa Bay, with Johson becoming a regular contributor for Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps and Castaneda earning consistent appearances in Germany with MSV Duisburg and SC Paderborn. Last year, local striker Cristian Ortiz became the first Rowdies USL Academy player to earn a professional contract with the club, which helped him earn a call up the Dominican Republic's senior national team later in the season.

"First and foremost, well done to Russell Stirling," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I think he's building a great program here. He's put in a lot of work, so to see it come to light is great. I was watching practice this week, and I think he's done a great job getting talented players here that have a bright future in the game. Now it's about making sure some of those players get opportunities to step up and practice with the senior team. Hopefully, if they do well, they'll get the opportunity to wear our jersey in a competitive match. For the greater Tampa Bay soccer community, I think this is a really good way to support the good work that's already going on at the local clubs. I think this is a way for the best players in Tampa Bay to stay in Tampa Bay and hopefully wear our colors one day."

The Rowdies U-20s squad will start this year with a slate of eight exhibition games handpicked by the Rowdies technical staff. The first match will be on Friday, August 22, against Club De Lyon. Rowdies 2 will close out the year by participating in the USL Academy showcase in the first week of December.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.