Match Preview: Charleston vs. Loudoun

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Charleston Battery are back home to face Loudoun United FC on Sat., Aug. 23, in the USL Championship Week 25. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the match will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and air on local television on the Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network.

The Battery and Loudoun meet for the second time this year after playing to a 1-1 draw back in June in Virginia. MD Myers found the back of the net for the Battery just before halftime, but a goal in the second half by Loudoun led to the points being shared.

Charleston (14W-4L-2D, 44pts) return home following a two-game away stand that was capped off by a statement win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 1-2, last weekend. After going down 1-0 in the 11th minute, Charleston leveled the score just before the break via Rubio Rubín. Shortly after halftime, Arturo Rodríguez produced the match-winning goal for the Battery's first victory at Highmark Stadium in seven years.

Loudoun (9W-7L-4D, 31pts) arrive in the Lowcountry following a 0-0 home draw on Wednesday against Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup, falling 2-4 in the penalty shootout. The hosts amassed 22 shots to Sacramento's eight but were unable to find a way through. Loudoun's last league contest was a 3-2 home win over Indy Eleven on Saturday.

Looking at the Eastern Conference table, Charleston are in second and Loudoun are in third.

Storylines of the Match

No. 2 vs. No. 3 - Among the stories of the season has been Loudoun's rise as one of the top teams in the league. The Virginia club has been enjoying the best season in their seven-year history, sustaining the strong start through the summer, and currently sit third in the conference. It sets up a top-three matchup at Patriots Point on Saturday.

Past Connections - There are ties across both teams going into this weekend. For the Battery are ex-Loudoun players Luis Zamudio (2022) and Houssou Landry (2022-23), and for the visitors is ex-Charleston shot-stopper Hugo Fauroux.

Possible Possession Battle - Similar to when Charleston played New Mexico United, the Battery and Loudoun rank second and third in average possession, respectively. They also have the same rankings for accurate passes per match. It will be something to keep an eye on come kickoff to see how possession plays a role in the result. When Charleston and New Mexico played, possession was slightly in favor of New Mexico, but the Battery prevailed, 1-2, while also winning more duels and accumulating more interceptions.

Ball Security in the Thirds - Another aspect to watch on Saturday is possession in the thirds of the field. Namely, Loudoun lead the league in possession won in the final third per match, ahead of Louisville City FC in second, who gave Charleston trouble two weeks ago. Conversely, Charleston lead the Championship in possession won in the middle third of the park, maintaining effectiveness in stifling attacks before they can begin.

All-Time Series - Heading into this weekend, Charleston lead the all-time series against Loudoun with an 8W-1L-4D record across the 13 past meetings. At home, Charleston have a 4W-1L-1D record, with Loudoun's lone victory in the fixture coming in their first visit to the Lowcountry in 2019.

Golden Boot Contenders - Two of the league's top attackers will square off at Patriots Point. Charleston's Cal Jennings and Loudoun's Abdellatif Aboukoura are tied for second in the Championship Golden Boot race with 11 goals each. However, both will be looking for their first goals since June 28.

Rubín Strikes Again - Rubio Rubín has been finding his form lately in league play and has scored twice in his last four Championship contests. Rubín was on target against Pittsburgh with another header, and the equalizer before the break proved to be crucial as it gave the Battery momentum to build on in the second half. The forward played a role in the build-up of Arturo Rodríguez's eventual match-winner in the second half.

Myers Stays Hot - MD Myers extended his goal contribution streak across all competitions to three games last Saturday with his assist on Rubín's goal. Myers nearly found the back of the net in the second half against the Hounds, but his saved shot ultimately teed up Rodríguez's go-ahead goal.

Back to School Night - A packed house is expected on Saturday as the club celebrates Back to School Night at Patriots Point, a day celebrating the Lowcountry's students and educators. Fans can also score a free ticket to the match by donating to the school supply drive benefiting Teachers' Supply Closet outside of Gate 1 on Saturday.

