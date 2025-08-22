North Carolina FC Acquires Jahlane Forbes on Loan from MLS Club Charlotte FC

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has acquired defender Jahlane Forbes on loan from MLS side Charlotte FC for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

The 23-year-old spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with MLS Next Pro's Crown Legacy FC. Between both seasons, Forbes appeared in 27 matches, recording 1,728 minutes, four goals, and three assists.

"We are excited to welcome Jahlane into our environment here at North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2025 season. He is a very capable, young, talented player who will be a strong addition to the team. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Charlotte FC on Jahlane's development," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

Forbes is no stranger to North Carolina, spending four years at Wake Forest University. With the Demon Deacons, he made 68 appearances, scoring nine goals and recording 19 assists.

"I feel really blessed to be given this opportunity to represent and play for such a great club. I'm looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere the fans create and to helping the team push toward winning a trophy," Forbes said.

Coming out of high school, Forbes was the top prospect from the state of Florida, according to TopDrawerSoccer, and made two caps for the U-17 United States National Team.

North Carolina FC travels out west to the Entertainment Capital of the World to face the Las Vegas Lights for a cross-conference battle on Saturday, August 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET at Cashman Field. The match will stream on ESPN+.







