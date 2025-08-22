North Carolina FC Acquires Jahlane Forbes on Loan from MLS Club Charlotte FC
Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has acquired defender Jahlane Forbes on loan from MLS side Charlotte FC for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.
The 23-year-old spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with MLS Next Pro's Crown Legacy FC. Between both seasons, Forbes appeared in 27 matches, recording 1,728 minutes, four goals, and three assists.
"We are excited to welcome Jahlane into our environment here at North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2025 season. He is a very capable, young, talented player who will be a strong addition to the team. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Charlotte FC on Jahlane's development," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.
Forbes is no stranger to North Carolina, spending four years at Wake Forest University. With the Demon Deacons, he made 68 appearances, scoring nine goals and recording 19 assists.
"I feel really blessed to be given this opportunity to represent and play for such a great club. I'm looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere the fans create and to helping the team push toward winning a trophy," Forbes said.
Coming out of high school, Forbes was the top prospect from the state of Florida, according to TopDrawerSoccer, and made two caps for the U-17 United States National Team.
North Carolina FC travels out west to the Entertainment Capital of the World to face the Las Vegas Lights for a cross-conference battle on Saturday, August 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET at Cashman Field. The match will stream on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 22, 2025
- Calling All Artists: Be a Part of Republic FC's Newest Community Mini-Pitch Project - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Major Clash with Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Launch "Rowdies 2" Development Team - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Tulsa for a Western Showdown - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies Acquire MLS and U.S. National Team Goalkeper Veteran Goalkeeper Bill Hamid - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Acquires Argentine Goalkeeper from the Tampa Bay Rowdies - Miami FC
- North Carolina FC Acquires Jahlane Forbes on Loan from MLS Club Charlotte FC - North Carolina FC
- New Mexico United Travels to Face Louisville City FC in Key Interconference Matchup - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Welcome Assistant Coach John Pascarella - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Playoff Berth Versus New Mexico United - Louisville City FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- North Carolina FC Acquires Jahlane Forbes on Loan from MLS Club Charlotte FC
- North Carolina FC Acquires Oliver Semmle on Loan from MLS Club Philadelphia Union
- North Carolina FC Signs Midfielder Thomas Roberts
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Detroit City FC
- NCFC comes back for home win over longtime foe