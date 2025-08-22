Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Las Vegas Lights
Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
LAS VEGAS - North Carolina FC hits the road to the Entertainment Capital of the World for a matchup with Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, August 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET at Cashman Field. The match will stream on ESPN+.
After drawing 1-1 with Detroit City in Week 24 of the regular season, NCFC fell from third to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, posting a record of 9W-7L-3D (30 points).
Evan Conway and Pedro Dolabella have fueled the NCFC attack, each knocking in six goals to share the team lead. Louis Perez remains a close threat, pushing with three goals of his own.
Perez and Mikey Maldonado have been pivotal in distribution, combining for 12 assists and creating 57 chances to ignite the NCFC offense.
Some new faces could take the pitch this weekend, with goalkeeper Oliver Semmle and defender Jahlane Forbes both coming in on loan from MLS clubs.
SCOUTING LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas started the month of August with a big change, bringing in Devin Rensing as the club's new Head Coach. Rensing has spent the past five seasons in the USL Championship, serving as an assistant coach for both Memphis 901 and the Charleston Battery.
Since taking over the helm in Vegas, Rensing has led the Lights to two draws, bringing their record to 5W-10L-5D (20 points) and occupying the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
Johnny Rodriguez has been a bright spot for a Vegas attack that is ranked in the bottom two in the league in goals this season. Rodriguez has accounted for seven of the Lights' 16 goals this season, with Nighte Pickering coming behind him with three.
Defensively, the Lights have conceded a league-high 37 goals but also lead the league in clean sheets with eight. Raiko Arozarena and Nicholas Ammeter have split time in net this season, saving 53 of the 90 shots faced.
UP NEXT
North Carolina FC returns home for a matchup with Eastern Conference foe Hartford Athletic for Star Wars Night on Saturday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream on ESPN+, and tickets are available.
