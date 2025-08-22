Miami FC Acquires Argentine Goalkeeper from the Tampa Bay Rowdies

August 22, 2025

MIAMI - The Miami Football Club announced today it had acquired goalkeeper Nicolás Campisi via transfer from fellow USL Championship club the Tampa Bay Rowdies. In a corresponding transaction, Miami FC transferred goalkeeper Bill Hamid to the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The transactions are pending league and federation approval.

Nicolás Campisi signed with the Tampa Bay Rowdies ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. In his time with the club, Campisi has had nine appearances thus far this season. Previously, the Argentine had also played in Paraguay and his native country. During his last stint in Argentina the 28-year-old recorded seven shutouts in 14 appearances while with Unión de Santa Fe of Argentina's Primera Division.

"I'm very happy to be joining the club at this time. I'm confident we'll have a great end to the season and achieve our goal," said Campisi on signing with Miami. "They're a good team and I'm here to do my part to strengthen it."

Campisi will join the rest of the Miami FC squad playing under head coach Gaston Maddoni for the remainder of the 2025 season with this announcement coming ahead of Miami's road match against Indy Eleven.

The club would like to thank Bill for his contributions throughout the season and wish him the best moving forward.







