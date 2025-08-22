Monterey Bay Acquires Forward Tarik Scott on Loan from FC Dallas

Forward Tarik Scott with North Texas SC

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today that the club has acquired forward Tarik Scott on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Dallas for the rest of the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Monterey Bay is adding Scott into the mix to energize the attack, a timely addition for the club's playoff aspirations with just nine matches remaining in the campaign.

"I'm excited. It's great to be able to come here to a new environment and join the team with the goal of making the playoffs and bringing a trophy to city," said Scott. "Coming from an MLS environment, and the FC Dallas organization in general, has given me so much. From the way that I view football to how I play. They've done and still do an incredible job at breeding players and I hope to be able to show what that environment has instilled in me. I just want to help this team as much as I possibly can. As a forward, there's an ego to me that craves goals, but above all I truly want to see this team succeed and I want to play whatever part I can and do whatever is asked of me to make that happen. Off the pitch, this is a beautiful place from what i've seen so far and I can't wait to explore the beaches and the nature of the area with my wife."

Scott, 20, rose through the ranks in the FC Dallas system after joining the club's youth academy at just five years old. As he progressed through the academy, Scott helped to win the 2018 Dallas Cup as well as the 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup before earning the 2021 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot award for leading the tournament with four goals. A year later, the Brooklyn-born forward made his professional debut with MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC against Minnesota United FC 2 on March 26, 2022, and impressed with a brace. He then went on to record 17 goals and five assists in 41 matches with the second team, helping North Texas SC capture the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup alongside current Monterey Bay FC captain Nico Gordon. Now joining Monterey Bay, Scott and Gordon will be reunited on California's Central Coast.

Scott signed his first professional contract with FC Dallas in late 2022, becoming the 34th Homegrown in the club's history. That summer, he was selected for the Bayern World Squad - an elite global development initiative hosted by FC Bayern Munich. Scott then missed the entire 2023 season with a knee injury, but returned the following year to make his MLS debut on June 29, 2024 against FC Cincinnati before adding another first-team appearance ahead of the All-Star break. That same year, his brother Malik Henry-Scott signed as a homegrown player for the club as well, making them the first brother duo to have Homegrown contracts with FC Dallas. Internationally, Scott received a call-up to the Jamaican U20 Youth National Team for a training camp in Trinidad and Tobago in 2024.

NAME: Tarik Scott

PRONUNCIATION: TAA-reek

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 20

HEIGHT: 5'10

DATE OF BIRTH: April 23, 2005

BIRTHPLACE: Brooklyn, New York

HOMETOWN: Plano, Texas

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: FC Dallas

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has acquired forward Tarik Scott on loan from FC Dallas on August 22, 2025.

The current roster as of August 22 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Nico Campuzano, Sam Gomez, Dallas Odle

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Luke Ivanovic, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul, Tarik Scott, Anton Søjberg

