Preview: Rowdies at Detroit

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies head to the Motor City this Saturday for their final road match of the month. Saturday's opponent, Detroit City FC, sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the weekend, above the playoff line the Rowdies are attempting to reach in their final 11 matches of the regular season.

"I think we've made a lot of progress so far," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "Now it's about trying to get a little bit more momentum with one positive result after another. We'll look to start that on Saturday in Detroit."

Detroit's Keyworth Stadium has historically been one of the toughest venues for a road team to claim three points, although the Rowdies have been of the few teams to fare well there. In four previous trips to Keyworth, the Rowdies only lost once. Last year, the Rowdies played twice in Detroit, picking up a point in a 1-1 result in the regular season and advancing in penalties over Detroit in the first round of the USL Championship playoffs.

"We want to show progress from one game to the next," said Casciato. "I think Detroit is a great place for us to try to do that. They've got a great atmosphere, a hostile environment. These are the things you do it for, right? Going there into the lion's den and take three points if you can. That's what we're going there to try and do."

The Rowdies will suit up in the "Electrostatic Kit" for this Saturday's match in Detroit, marking their second match wearing the club's alternate kit from apparel partner CHARLY. Next week, the Rowdies are set to wear the Electrostatic Kit for the first time at home as they host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Al Lang Stadium. The Electrostatic Kit is available exclusively from The Bay Republic team store at Al Lang Stadium and online at TheBayRepublic.com.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Niyongabire

QUESTIONABLE: Hilton

USL Championship Matchday 20

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Detroit City FC

Saturday, August 23, 7 p.m. ET

Keyworth Stadium, Detroit, MI

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 5W-11L-3D, 18 pts, 12th East (3-7-1 at on the road)

Detroit: 6W-7L-7D, 25 pts, 6th West (3-2-3 at home)

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+







