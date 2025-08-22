Lexington Sporting Club Finalizes Permanent Transfer of Michael Adedokun from CF Montréal
Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is pleased to announce the permanent signing of midfielder Michael Adedokun, completing his transfer from Major League Soccer's CF Montréal.
Adedokun, 24, originally joined Lexington on loan earlier this year and quickly became a standout performer. His contributions on both sides of the ball, combined with his pace and technical ability, earned him a key role in the squad and paved the way for the club to make the move permanent.
The Nigerian-born midfielder was selected 13th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft before signing with CF Montréal. He arrived in Lexington in March 2025 to gain valuable playing experience and immediately impressed with his consistent performances.
Before beginning his professional career, Adedokun enjoyed a decorated collegiate run at the University of Dayton and Ohio State University. His accomplishments include winning the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy in 2024, awarded to the top men's collegiate soccer player in the nation. He also competed in USL League Two, making an impact with the Dayton Dutch Lions, Fort Wayne FC, and Flint City Bucks.
With this transfer, Adedokun will continue his career in Lexington as a central part of the club's long-term vision and ambitions within the USL Championship.
Lexington SC's USL Championship tickets are on sale now! If you are interested in ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932 or visit www.lexsporting.com/tickets.
For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.
