Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Tulsa for a Western Showdown

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, August 23rd (5:30 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC heads to Tulsa for a showdown with the Western Conference leaders in what promises to be one of the weekend's marquee USL fixtures. Both sides enter in top form, OCSC riding a four-match unbeaten streak and holding a six-match dominance over Tulsa (5 wins, 1 draw), while also being the last team to hand Tulsa a loss this season. For Tulsa, it's all about keeping its grip on first place; for Orange County, it's a chance to climb higher in the playoff race with a statement road victory.

Fans should expect a high-intensity battle. These two clubs thrive on set pieces, physical duels, and fast-paced attacks. In their last meeting, Tulsa committed 15 fouls to OC's 10, underlining the gritty nature of this rivalry. Matches between them have historically been open and goal-heavy, averaging over three goals per game. Whether it's decided by a dead-ball moment or turns into a shootout, the ingredients are all here for fireworks.

With two of the league's hottest teams colliding, one defending its throne and the other eager to topple it. Saturday night's clash has all the makings of a can't-miss, goal-filled spectacle.

OCSC returns to The Champ on August 30th for a Labor Day Beer Fest and the return of Ronaldo Damus, when Birmingham Legion FC comes to town.

ROUGH-NECKS

FC Tulsa sits atop the Western Conference with 39 points through 20 matches, though they've played two more games than Orange County. Despite their strong position, Tulsa has gone 11 straight games without a clean sheet, underscoring both their attacking firepower and defensive vulnerability.

Leading the line is Taylor Calheira, the club's biggest attacking threat, who thrives on quick combinations and movement designed to overload opposing defenses. He'll rely heavily on Tulsa's midfield unit to provide service, while the back line looks to disrupt OCSC's build-up play and quickly transition into attack.

Tactically, Tulsa must remain compact to avoid being pulled into the kind of end-to-end game that favors Orange County's counter-punching style. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda has been dependable this season, but after conceding twice against OCSC in May, he'll need to deliver one of his sharpest performances to keep the visitors off the scoresheet this time around

FC Tulsa 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 9-14-11

Goals Scored: 33 | Goals Allowed: 48 | Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch:

F Taylor Calheira

GK John Penaranda

TROUBLE IN T-TOWN

Orange County SC enters unbeaten in their last four matches, cementing themselves as one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference. Back in May, OCSC dictated the tempo against Tulsa, holding 54% possession and limiting the hosts to just one shot on target-their lone goal of the night. Meanwhile, Orange County launched an attacking barrage with 24 total shots and 8 on frame, highlighted by a brace from Lyam MacKinnon.

The midfield battle will be crucial once again. Ousmane Sylla and Stephen Kelly will be tasked with controlling the rhythm and breaking down Tulsa's press, while Ethan Zubak looks to punish any defensive lapses up front. On the flanks, Mo War and Chris Hegardt will aim to stretch the pitch on the baseball field dimensions, swinging in dangerous deliveries for OCSC's attackers. Expect Bryce Jamison and Tristan Trager to bring fresh legs and attacking spark off the bench in the latter stages.

Defensively, OCSC has been rock solid in recent weeks. The pairing of Nico Benalcazar and Vuk Latinovich continues to anchor a backline that's given goalkeeper Colin Shutler every chance to shine. Shutler has been in commanding form, allowing just four goals across the last seven matches, and will be looking to add another clean sheet to his record.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 10-8-2 all-time against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Last 5 against COS- 2-3-0)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2-1 FC Tulsa (May 3rd, 2025, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 55' Lyam MacKinnon, 74' Taylor Calheira, 80' Lyam MacKinnon







