Hartford Athletic Transfers Star Forward Mamadou Dieng to Minnesota United of Major League Soccer

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic announced today that star forward Mamadou Dieng has been transferred to Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer. The move represents a record sale for the club. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Dieng, 21, joined Hartford Athletic ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season and quickly became one of the league's most dynamic attacking players. In two seasons with the Green and Blue, he became the club's all-time leading scorer, bagging 23 goals across all competitions (56 appearances) and established himself as a fan favorite for his relentless work rate, pace, and ability to score in big moments. Dieng concluded his time with Hartford on his best run of form, scoring six goals over his final five matches.

"We are incredibly proud of Mamadou and everything he has accomplished in Hartford," said Hartford Athletic Head Coach Brendan Burke. "In just a short time, he's made tremendous strides in his growth and development and has proven he's ready for the next level. While losing a player of his quality is never easy, these kinds of moves show that Hartford is a place that can attract top talent and grow into taking the next step in their careers. That reputation only makes us stronger as a club and helps us build the championship culture and sustainable financial model we're striving for. Mamadou has been an important part of our attack and a true professional on and off the pitch. He has all the qualities to succeed in MLS, and we'll be cheering him on in Minnesota."

Born in Dakar, Senegal, Dieng trained with the Sahel Academy in Senegal before making the jump to Hartford. Dieng is a prime example of the vision that Coach Burke and Hartford Athletic have for the future, finding exciting young talents across the globe and developing them into stars who can play in MLS and Europe.

"This is a landmark moment for Hartford Athletic," said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. "Mamadou has given so much to our club, and we are thrilled to see him earn this opportunity in Major League Soccer. Moves like this demonstrate the strength of our model and reinforce our commitment to developing players who can compete at the highest levels. Just as importantly, they help us continue building a winning culture in Hartford, one where we can develop and showcase elite talent while competing at a high level in the USL Championship. We thank Mamadou for everything he's contributed and look forward to supporting him in this exciting next chapter."

Dieng now becomes the first player in Hartford Athletic history to be transferred directly to MLS, cementing his place in club history.

Hartford Athletic would like to thank Mamadou for his contributions to the Club and the Hartford community and wish him the very best in his next chapter with Minnesota United FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.