Rowdies Acquire MLS and U.S. National Team Goalkeper Veteran Goalkeeper Bill Hamid

Published on August 22, 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has acquired veteran goalkeeper Bill Hamid via transfer from Miami FC, pending league and federation approval.

In a separate transaction, the Rowdies have reached an agreement to transfer goalkeeper Nicolas Campisi to Miami FC. Per club policy, terms for the two transactions between the teams were undisclosed.

Hamid comes to Tampa Bay after posting five shutouts in 21 appearances across all competitions for Miami since joining the club in February. Now in his 17th season as a professional, Hamid offers a wealth of experience from his time in Major League Soccer and the U.S. Men's National Team.

"We felt this was an area of the field where we needed to strengthen things up, and this move does that," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "Bill is experienced, and he has a lot of quality. He's been doing well at Miami this season. So we're happy to bring him in, and I definitely think he makes us better."

The 34-year-old keeper started his career with DC United in 2009 as the first academy player to sign a professional contract with the MLS club. He departed DC United as one of the most decorated keepers in the club's history, logging 89 shutouts in 297 appearances across all competitions and earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2014. Hamid also helped DC win the 2013 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Hamid made his international debut for the United States in 2012. The Virginia native made 8 total appearances for his country and was among the national team squads who won the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2013 and 2017.







