Hartford Hosts Rhode Island in a Battle for Northeast Supremacy and Playoff Position

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Clamico is back for the third time this season, with a lot on the line as both teams battle to remain in playoff contention. The Boys in Green are feeling hot after a huge USL Jägermeister Cup win on Wednesday.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC v. RHODE ISLAND FC

WHEN: Saturday, August 23rd, 7:00PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: Fan Appreciation Night pres. by Brignole Vineyards

Momentum Mounting, Mayhem Expected

In one of the most exciting weeks in club history, Hartford Athletic comes into Saturday's match after a commanding 2-0 win over San Antonio FC that put them through to the semifinal of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Mamadou Dieng, Hartford's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer, put one away in the 36th minute to give the Green & Blue a one-goal advantage going into halftime. Marlon Hairston sealed the deal in the 59th minute off a corner kick, and Hartford defended the lead for the remaining 30 minutes. With this win, the Boys in Green extended their unbeaten streak to seven games, going 4-0-3 across all competitions. Riding this wave of momentum, Hartford will be looking to keep the run going and defend Fortress Hartford against Rhode Island FC.

El Clamico: Bragging Rights and Big Stakes

El Clamico has proven itself to be one of the best rivalries in the USL Championship this season. Players, fans and staff alike can feel the energy and passion every time these two teams face off. With two draws earlier this season (Hartford did take home an extra point from a penalty kick shootout in one Jägermeister Cup match, but it remains a draw in the record book), the winner of this match can be crowned the champion of El Clamico for the year. This sets Saturday's match up to be a heated derby, with both teams fighting to be the best team in the Northeast. As of right now, this is the last scheduled match between Hartford and Rhode Island. However, both teams advanced to the semifinal of the Jägermeister Cup, meaning there is a possibility they meet in the final. Each showdown between Athletic and RIFC adds fuel to the fire of the intense regional rivalry, and four matchups this year alone would cement El Clamico's place as the best rivalry in the league.

About the Opponent

Rhode Island FC currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, one spot above the playoff line and one spot below Hartford Athletic. Head Coach Khano Smith's side has earned 21 points on a 5-9-6 record. The past five games have seen Rhode Island FC struggle to get a result, posting a record of 1-2-2. In the USL Jägermeister Cup, RIFC defeated Birmingham Legion FC 1-0 to advance to the semifinal of the tournament. The draw pitted Rhode Island against Sacramento Republic FC on the other side of the bracket from Hartford Athletic. Depending on the results of those matches, on September 10, the Boys in Green could find themselves facing off against RIFC once again.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Kyle Edwards, FW, 71

As Kyle Edwards keeps building his fitness and earning more playing time, he continuously proves why he deserves a spot in the line up. In Wednesday's match, Edwards alone posted an xG of 0.99. While he was unlucky in finding the back of the net, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines native peppered San Antonio's goal with six shots, two shots on target, seven touches in the box and four final third entries. This pressure was key in breaking down the Texas side's defense and creating chances for his teammate. So far this season, Edwards has usually played the role of a super sub, coming in and making an immediate impact on the field. With Wednesday's performance, the 6'1" forward proved that he can make a difference no matter what role he plays. With eight goals on the season, Edwards sits just behind Dieng in ninth place in the league.

Rhode Island - Dwayne Atkinson, MF, 7

As a mid-season addition to the roster, Dwayne Atkinson has already made a splash. In just his second appearance with the club, the 23-year-old scored the game winning goal against Birmingham Legion FC, powering RIFC to the semifinal of the Jägermeister Cup. Atkinson joins the Ocean State club from Jamaican Premier League team Cavalier FC, where he was instrumental in the club's three three Jamaican Premier League titles and one CONCACAF Caribbean Cup title. Born in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston, Jamaica, Atkinson made 130 appearances with his hometown club and scored 50 goals over his tenure there. As the newbie looks to make an impact on his new club, Atkinson will be a fun player to watch in Saturday's match and for the rest of the season.

