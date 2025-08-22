New Mexico United Travels to Face Louisville City FC in Key Interconference Matchup

New Mexico United hits the road this weekend for a clash against Eastern Conference contender Louisville City FC on Saturday night. Currently positioned sixth in the USL Championship's Western Conference standings, United enters the match looking to build on the momentum from a hard-fought draw against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Saturday's contest marks the first meeting between the two clubs since August 2024, when Louisville edged out a 1-0 victory at The Lab. With the playoff race heating up, United will aim to return the favor on the road and earn a valuable three points against the league's top side.

Standout Performers: Amang and Bailey Lead the Charge

Forward Thomas Amang has quickly become a dynamic force in New Mexico United's attack. Utilizing his pace and physicality, Amang has consistently challenged opposing defenses and recently recorded his second goal of the season, solidifying his role as a key offensive threat.

On the defensive end, Zico Bailey continues to stand out with his versatility and relentless energy. Equally effective in defensive and advanced positions, Bailey boasts a passing accuracy of over 85% and has established himself as a dependable two-way presence for United.

Milestones Within Reach for Tambakis and Rivas

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is closing in on USL Championship history, needing just two more clean sheets to set the all-time regular season record for shutouts. A clean sheet against Louisville City FC this weekend would see Tambakis tie the current record of 52, held by Evan Newton.

Midfielder Sergio Rivas is also approaching significant career milestones. The New Mexico native is nearing 10,000 minutes played in USL Championship regular season action and is on track to make his 150th regular season appearance - a testament to his consistency and impact on the field.

Louisville City Brings Potent Attack into Weekend Matchup

Louisville City FC enters the weekend sitting atop the Eastern Conference, powered by one of the most formidable offenses in the USL Championship. Leading the charge are forward Phillip Goodrum and midfielder Taylor Davila, who have played pivotal roles in the club's success this season.

Goodrum leads Louisville with 12 goals, while Davila has created 42 chances and tallied 11 combined goals and assists. The duo has been central to Louisville's success in 2025.

United Returns Home for Indigenous Peoples Night vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Following their road trip to Louisville, New Mexico United will return to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Saturday, August 30, to host Sacramento Republic FC. The match will mark the club's annual Indigenous Peoples Night, celebrating the culture, contributions, and communities of Indigenous peoples across New Mexico.







