Jackson Travis Joins Legion FC on Loan from the Colorado Rapids
Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC continues to strengthen its roster for the stretch run of the 2025 USL Championship campaign with another pacey addition to the squad. The club announced on Friday that is has struck a loan agreement with the Colorado Rapids to acquire defender Jackson Travis for the remainder of the season.
The move is pending league and federation approval ahead of Legion FC's match on Saturday at Orange County SC.
"We are excited to add Jackson to our roster," said Birmingham CEO and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps. "He is a dynamic left back who not only brings pace and versatility to our back line and has the technical quality to get forward and contribute in the attack."
A native of nearby Jackson, Mississippi, Travis returns to the southeast after his soccer path brought him to the Rocky Mountains when he joined the Rapids' youth ranks in 2020 before signing a homegrown contract with the Major League Soccer side in 2022. This season with the Rapids, the five-foot-eight Travis has made 12 appearances across all competitions with 11 starts for a total of 803 minutes.
The uptick in playing time for Travis comes a season after he made his MLS debut in February of 2024 during a season in which he split time between Colorado's first team and its MLS NEXT Pro side, making 11 appearances with the Rapids and nine with Rapids 2. Prior to that, he began his professional career exclusively with the second team, where he contributed a goal and five assists between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Having amassed a wealth of experience in such a short time, Travis brings his expertise and exuberance to a Legion FC squad that has its sights set on making a late-season push into postseason contention as the club sits just three points back of eighth place in the USL-C Eastern Conference standings with nine matches left to play.
TRANSACTION
Birmingham Legion FC has reached a loan agreement with the Colorado Rapids to acquire defender Jackson Travis for the remainder of the 2025 season.
PLAYER BIO
Name: Jackson Travis
Position: Defender
Height: 5'8
Weight: 156 lbs
DOB: 2/23/2004
Hometown: Jackson, Mississippi
Nationality: USA
Defender Jackson Travis with the Colorado Rapids
