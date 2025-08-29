Switchbacks FC Players Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, and Adam Beaudry Called up for International Play

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that three players have been called up for international duty. Defenders Duke Lacroix and Garven Metusala will join the Haitian National Team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, while goalkeeper Adam Beaudry has been selected to represent the United States U-20 Men's National Team in international friendlies.

Lacroix brings experience to Haiti's roster, having been named to 15 international squads and making seven starts. He has appeared in eight matches for his country, tallying two goals and 671 minutes of play.

Metusala continues to be a consistent presence for Haiti, earning 13 international call-ups with 12 starts and over 1,000 minutes on the pitch. Most recently, he featured in matches against the United States and Trinidad & Tobago in June, logging 138 minutes.

Haiti will compete in two crucial World Cup Qualifying matches, facing Honduras on September 5 and Costa Rica on September 9.

On the U.S. side, Beaudry continues to rise through the youth national team ranks. He was the starting goalkeeper at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he helped lead the squad to the Round of 16, and was instrumental in the U.S. reaching the final of the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship. Advancing to the U-19 team, he recorded three clean sheets before stepping into the U-20 squad, where he has already logged 570 minutes in international competition.

Beaudry and the U.S. U-20s will face Morocco in back-to-back international friendlies on September 5 and 7.

Lacroix, Metusala, and Beaudry will be unavailable for the Switchbacks' upcoming match against Monterey Bay FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.