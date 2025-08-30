Bryce Jamison Called up for U.S. MNT U-20 Domestic Identity Camp
Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Bryce Jamison has been selected for the U.S. U-20 MNT Domestic Identity National Team training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, September 1-9, 2025.
This will be his 8th call-up with the United States national team. In June, he spent time with the U-19 U.S. MNT camp in Spain, where he appeared in 2 friendlies while there.
In 2023, Jamison was a member of the team that competed at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.
These camps are a part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.
Join OCSC on Saturday night to give Tyson a proper send-off before he heads to the Netherlands.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2025
- Bryce Jamison Called up for U.S. MNT U-20 Domestic Identity Camp - Orange County SC
- Tyson Espy Called up for U.S. U-17 Domestic Identity Camp - Orange County SC
- Orange County SC Names Más+ by Messi Official Hydration Drink of OCSC - Orange County SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Detroit City FC 8/30/25 - San Antonio FC
- RIFC Kicks off Four-Game Homestand vs. Charleston Battery on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Orange County SC Sends Three Players to U.S. Soccer National Team Camps - Orange County SC
- Homegrown Defender Chibi Ukaegbu to Join U-20 U.S. Men's National Team Training Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- Jackson Travis Joins Legion FC on Loan from the Colorado Rapids - Birmingham Legion FC
- North Carolina FC Signs Finn Sundstrom to Professional Contract - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Athletic Names Ross Peebles-Brown as Academy Director of Coaching & Curriculum - Hartford Athletic
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Birmingham Legion FC - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Returns to Oakland Coliseum for Derby with Roots SC - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Las Vegas Lights FC - August 30, 2025 - 10:30 p.m. EST - Lexington Sporting Club
- Athletic Faces North Carolina FC in Bid for Nine Straight Unbeaten Matches - Hartford Athletic
- Switchbacks FC Welcome Back Midfielder Cole Mrowka for 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Finishes August with Road Test at Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Athletic Loan Deshane Beckford to Westchester SC - Hartford Athletic
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels North to Face Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising Squares off against El Paso Locomotive FC for Final Time in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Add Defender Paul Marie on Loan from San Jose - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Faces Sacramento Republic FC on Indigenous Peoples Night - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Acquires Defender Isaiah LeFlore on Loan from Philadelphia Union - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Hartford Athletic - North Carolina FC
- Switchbacks FC Players Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, and Adam Beaudry Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Rowdies vs Pittsburgh - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Bryce Jamison Called up for U.S. MNT U-20 Domestic Identity Camp
- Tyson Espy Called up for U.S. U-17 Domestic Identity Camp
- Orange County SC Names Más+ by Messi Official Hydration Drink of OCSC
- Orange County SC Sends Three Players to U.S. Soccer National Team Camps
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Birmingham Legion FC