Bryce Jamison Called up for U.S. MNT U-20 Domestic Identity Camp

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Bryce Jamison has been selected for the U.S. U-20 MNT Domestic Identity National Team training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, September 1-9, 2025.

This will be his 8th call-up with the United States national team. In June, he spent time with the U-19 U.S. MNT camp in Spain, where he appeared in 2 friendlies while there.

In 2023, Jamison was a member of the team that competed at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

These camps are a part of the Federation's continued focus on the  U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Join OCSC on Saturday night to give Tyson a proper send-off before he heads to the Netherlands.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.