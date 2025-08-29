New Mexico United Faces Sacramento Republic FC on Indigenous Peoples Night

New Mexico United returns to The Lab this Saturday night for a key Western Conference matchup against Sacramento Republic FC. The Black & Yellow currently sit seventh in the USL Championship Western Conference standings and head into the match riding momentum from their recent performance against Louisville, as the playoff race continues to heat up.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two sides. The first came in March, when Sacramento claimed a 2-1 victory at home. With postseason positioning on the line, United will look to even the season series and defend their home turf in front of La Familia.

Standout Performers: Shakes and Seymore Anchor United's Defense

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes has stepped up in a big way for United, showcasing sharp shot-stopping skills and strong command of the box. Coming off a clean sheet against one of the USL Championship's top teams, Shakes will be a key figure once again as United looks to contain Sacramento's disciplined attack.

Defender Will Seymore remains a crucial part of United's back line. Renowned for his composure and intelligent positioning, Seymore provides veteran leadership and consistency, while also playing a key role in transitioning the ball out of the defensive third.

Chasing History: Milestones in Reach for Tambakis and Rivas

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is on the verge of USL Championship history. With 51 career shutouts, he needs just one more clean sheet to tie Evan Newton's all-time regular season record of 52. A strong performance on Saturday could see Tambakis etch his name into the league's record books.

Midfielder Sergio Rivas is also closing in on a major career milestone. The Albuquerque native is approaching 10,000 regular season minutes-a testament to his consistency, durability, and leadership in United's midfield.

Sacramento Visits Albuquerque with Top Defense in Tow

Sacramento enters the weekend third in the Western Conference, known for their strong defensive organization and timely scoring. Leading the attack is forward Russell Cicerone, who has tallied 5 goals and 3 assists so far this season.

Defensively, Republic is anchored by goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, who leads the league with 8 clean sheets. Their back line has conceded the fewest goals in the USL Championship this season, making them one of the toughest teams to break down.

Up Next

Following Saturday's match at The Lab, the Black & Yellow will head to Texas to face rival San Antonio FC on Saturday, September 6 at 5:30 p.m. MT.

New Mexico United will then return home to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Saturday, September 10 to host Detroit City FC.







