Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Las Vegas Lights FC - August 30, 2025 - 10:30 p.m. EST

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LAS VEGAS - Fresh off a dramatic stoppage-time stunner, its third consecutive victory on the bounce, Lexington SC has rocketed up the congested Western Conference standings. Now sitting in fifth place, just one point shy of hosting a home playoff match, Sin City awaits as The Greens take on Las Vegas Lights FC tomorrow night.

Lexington's current three-match win streak is tied for its longest win streak in club history. A victory on Saturday would not only eclipse the record but also extend a stretch in which LSC has picked up points in eight of its last nine outings (6W-1L-2D).

Rather than one man fueling the streak, the wealth has been spread. One goal from Forster Ajago, Michael Adedokun, Cory Burke and Joe Hafferty apiece, plus some self-inflicted pain by San Antonio FC, has lifted Lexington above its opposition.

Defensively, LSC has kept two clean sheets during the winning streak, only conceding once. Two defenders were named to the USL Championship Week 25 Team of the Week on Tuesday for their performances vs. Oakland - Hafferty and Kieran Sargeant, each player's second Team of the Week award of the season.

The two sides previously clashed on April 12, a 0-0 draw that was a defensive battle from start to finish. LSC retained the lion's share of the possession at 62%, but both sides managed to steer only one shot on target.

Kickoff from Cashman Field is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.

SCOUTING LAS VEGAS Much like the roller coaster twisting around the faux skyline of the New York-New York Hotel and Casino on the Vegas Strip, the Lights' season was up - then dipped dramatically.

The club began the campaign strong with a 3W-2L-3D record before the wheels fell off. Since May 3, Las Vegas has posted a 2W-9L-3D record and has been outscored 32-11. It currently sits in 12th place in the West.

Devin Rensing was appointed as the Lights' new gaffer on August 4, and the club has mustered two draws and a loss in three matches with him at the helm.

Forward Johnny Rodriguez leads the side with eight goals, complemented by Gennaro Nigro whose five assists is best on the club.

STAT OF THE MATCH It's all about the wins. Prior to the 2025 season, Lexington SC only won consecutive league matches once in club history - Aug. 5, 2023 at Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (4-3), then Aug. 12, 2023 vs. Central Valley Fuego FC (3-2) of USL League One.

This season, LSC has established a three-match win streak twice with a chance to extend its current run to four on Saturday night.

HOW TO WATCH The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. EST.







