Phoenix Rising Squares off against El Paso Locomotive FC for Final Time in 2025

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising faces El Paso Locomotive FC for the third and final time in all competitions at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, August 30, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The match will be broadcast on AZFS and ESPN+ with radio coverage available on KDUS 1060 AM (English) and La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish).

Only three points separate Rising and El Paso in the West, with the visitors from Texas currently sitting in third with 31 points (8-5-7). Both teams have combined to score 12 goals in the first two matchups this season: a 4-4 thriller on March 15 and a 2-2 draw in USL Jägermeister Cup play on July 19, both in El Paso, Texas.

Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and forward Kelvin Arase spoke with reporters Wednesday to preview the match. Game notes can be found HERE. Midweek availabilities and all media materials are also available on Slack. Please see HERE additional photos and HERE video b-roll that can be used for media purposes with credit.

For media members attending the match, check-in will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Trophy Suite, where season-long and single-match credentials will be available for pickup. Parking is available in the lots immediately North of the stadium. The stadium is located at 3801 East Washington Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85034, just south of the Valley Metro station.

Ahead of the match, those with season-long credentials are encouraged to RSVP here. Please send any media inquiries to Kyle Pinnell (kyle@phxrisingfc.com, 503-964-8591).







