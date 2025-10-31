United's Playoff Push Begins: Confidence High Ahead of Showdown with San Antonio

Published on October 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United kicks off their 2025 postseason run on Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, hosting San Antonio FC in a highly anticipated Western Conference Quarterfinal matchup. After finishing third in the regular season, United enters the playoffs brimming with confidence and momentum-ready to bring playoff magic back to Albuquerque.

This will be the second-ever postseason meeting between New Mexico United and San Antonio FC. Their first clash came on October 10, 2020, when United earned a dramatic 1-0 victory thanks to a 90 (+11)' goal from club legend Chris Wehan-a moment forever etched in Black & Yellow history.

The Black & Yellow have hit their stride on both sides of the ball, combining a fluid, creative attack with the disciplined defending that has defined their season. Under the lights and in front of The Curse, United will look to make a statement and take the first step toward a deep playoff run.

Players to Watch: Valentin Noël & Kris Shakes

In the midfield, Valentin Noël has been a driving force for United. Since joining the Black & Yellow, he's tallied 3 goals and 2 assists in 14 appearances. His creativity and composure on the ball allow United to control the tempo, while his knack for timely goals adds an extra spark to the attack.

Between the posts, Kris Shakes has been a standout presence since earning the starting role. His command of the box and sharp reflexes have brought confidence and stability to United's back line. In a playoff setting where every save counts, Shakes' presence could prove decisive.

Scouting the Opponent: San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC enters the postseason as one of the most battle-tested squads in the USL Championship. Known for their physical style of play, they've built an identity rooted in grit, discipline, and counterattacking efficiency. Forward Jorge Hernández remains a constant threat in front of goal, contributing a team-high 17 combined goals and assists, while veteran goalkeeper Richard Sánchez anchors the defense with playoff experience and composure between the posts.

What's Next

Should United advance, they'll move on to the Western Conference Semifinals, keeping their championship aspirations alive. With The Lab set to be electric on Saturday night, all eyes will be on Albuquerque as New Mexico United begins its push for a deep playoff run.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.