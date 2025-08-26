Forward Mayele Malango Earns Call up Malawi National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

August 26, 2025

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC forward Mayele Malango has answered the call for an international stint with the Malawi National Team ahead of the upcoming round of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The 28-year-old forward is primed to make his international debut for Malawi in the country's upcoming set of fixtures against Namibia and Liberia.

"Representing Malawi is an incredible honor and a dream come true for me," said Malango. "This is something I have always wanted and to see it finally happening, it's a big honor for me. I want to embrace this great opportunity and make the most out of it. I want to connect with all the players, staff members, and all the fans. I want to give it my all and help the team win as many games as possible and hopefully make a good run in the World Cup Qualifiers."

Malango has played 1,286 minutes for the club this season across a team-high 26 appearances (15 starts) in all competitions. The forward is tied for second on the team with four goals and two assists on 21 shots and 23 chances created. He scored the first goal of the season for the Crisp-and-Kelp and celebrated with a flip against Oakland Roots SC in the 2025 home opener on March 15. A month later, Malango scored the game-winning header in the 83rd minute at home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on April 12.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized by the Football Association of Malawi," Malango continued. "This country is more than just a home to me. Malawi gave my family and me a second chance at life after we fled the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1998 due to war. We lost everything we had, but Malawi welcomed us with open arms and gave us the opportunity to rebuild from scratch. That act of kindness and generosity will forever be etched in my heart. Now, I get to wear its colors with pride. I'm beyond grateful and excited to represent this great nation. I can't wait to get started."

Malawi is scheduled to play on the road in Namibia on September 5 at Francistown Stadium in Francistown, Botswana before returning home to take on Liberia on September 8 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.







