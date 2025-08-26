Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant Named to Team of the Week - Week 25
Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Following Lexington SC's heroic 2-1 comeback victory Saturday night vs. Oakland Roots SC, two key playmakers received league recognition Tuesday for their outstanding contributions. Defenders Joe Hafferty and Kieran Sargeant were each named to the Week 25 Team of the Week by the USL Championship.
Hafferty contributed to both of Lexington's goals on Saturday, assisting Cory Burke's equalizer in the 82' minute before netting the match-winner himself three minutes into stoppage time.
In total, he created three scoring chances for his teammates, won two of his three tackles in addition to 70% of his duels and made six recoveries.
On the opposite side of the pitch, Sargeant was no slouch himself. The 22-year-old was a menace down the flank all night, creating a team-high four scoring chances and sending 17 passes into the final third.
Sargeant also assisted Hafferty's goal, his club-leading fourth helper of the season.
The honor marks the second for both players during the 2025 campaign. Hafferty previously received the award in Week 1 of the USL Championship season while Sargeant received it in Week 19.
Riding a three-match win streak, Lexington SC hits the road this weekend to take on Las Vegas Lights FC Saturday night. Las Vegas currently sits in last place in the Western Conference standings. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 26, 2025
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant Named to Team of the Week - Week 25 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Gabi Torres Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 25 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rubín, Rodríguez Earn USLC Team of the Week Selections for Week 25 - Charleston Battery
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USLC Team of the Week 25 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Loudoun United FC Appoints Niko Eckart as General Manager - Loudoun United FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Jack Blake USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Dominates USL Championship Team of the Week Selections - Hartford Athletic
- Forward Mayele Malango Earns Call up Malawi National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Monterey Bay FC
- New Mexico United Acquires Carlos Moguel Jr. on Loan from Louisville City FC - New Mexico United
- LouCity Loans Midfielder Moguel to Western Conference Club - Louisville City FC
- Centreville Bank Stadium Opens for Holiday Parties - Rhode Island FC
- Spurs Sports & Entertainment Announced as Title Sponsor of Austin International Half Marathon - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Extends Midfielder Blaine Ferri Through 2026 Season - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant Named to Team of the Week - Week 25
- Lexington Sporting Club Extends Midfielder Blaine Ferri Through 2026 Season
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Latif Blessing to USL Championship Men's Team
- Lexington SC's Women Open Season with 3-3 Draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Rallies Late to Defeat Oakland Roots, 2-1