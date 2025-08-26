Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant Named to Team of the Week - Week 25

TAMPA, Fla. - Following Lexington SC's heroic 2-1 comeback victory Saturday night vs. Oakland Roots SC, two key playmakers received league recognition Tuesday for their outstanding contributions. Defenders Joe Hafferty and Kieran Sargeant were each named to the Week 25 Team of the Week by the USL Championship.

Hafferty contributed to both of Lexington's goals on Saturday, assisting Cory Burke's equalizer in the 82' minute before netting the match-winner himself three minutes into stoppage time.

In total, he created three scoring chances for his teammates, won two of his three tackles in addition to 70% of his duels and made six recoveries.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Sargeant was no slouch himself. The 22-year-old was a menace down the flank all night, creating a team-high four scoring chances and sending 17 passes into the final third.

Sargeant also assisted Hafferty's goal, his club-leading fourth helper of the season.

The honor marks the second for both players during the 2025 campaign. Hafferty previously received the award in Week 1 of the USL Championship season while Sargeant received it in Week 19.

Riding a three-match win streak, Lexington SC hits the road this weekend to take on Las Vegas Lights FC Saturday night. Las Vegas currently sits in last place in the Western Conference standings. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.







