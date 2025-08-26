Rubín, Rodríguez Earn USLC Team of the Week Selections for Week 25

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery players Rubio Rubín and Arturo Rodríguez were named to the league's Week 25 Team of the Week.

The duo recorded two goal contributions each in the Battery's 4-1 win over third-place Loudoun United FC. Rubín and Rodríguez were the game's top creators and co-led the game with four key passes.

Rubín continued his recent hot streak in league play and provided two assists in the game, becoming the third Battery player to have a multi-assist game in 2025. Both occurred in the second half, as his presence and movement created opportunities for the goals by Rodríguez and MD Myers that put the game to bed. The Guatemala international also registered two duels won, one clearance and two recoveries.

Rodríguez was a tour de force against Loudoun and aided the Battery's early momentum with his long assist to Cal Jennings in the 18th minute. The Mexican midfielder then delivered a thundering finish in the 53rd minute on Rubín's pass for Charleston's third goal of the day. Rodríguez finished the match with an additional six duels won, six recoveries, two clearances and one interception.

The selections are the first and fifth selections for Rubín and Rodríguez, respectively. They also bring the Battery's season total for the accolade to 25.

Charleston's next match will be away vs. Rhode Island FC on Sat., Aug. 30. The Battery's next home game is on Sat., Sept. 6, against Indy Eleven.







