Rubio Rubín Called up for World Cup Qualifiers with Guatemala National Team

Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery forward Rubio Rubín is off for international duty to represent Guatemala during the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The round kicks off in September and games are spread out into October and November.

Rubín and Guatemala are in Group A with El Salvador, Panama and Suriname. Los Chapines will face El Salvador on September 4 in Guatemala City, and then play against Panama on September 8 in Panama City. Both games will stream on Paramount+.

The remaining qualification matches are set for October 10-14 and November 13-18. Winning the group will secure qualification to the World Cup. Additionally, the two best runners-up across the three groups will represent Concacaf in the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff in March 2026, where they will compete for two additional World Cup berths.

Speaking with FIFA.com prior to the matches, Rubín discussed the opportunity to help lead Guatemala to their first-ever World Cup.

"We have a lot of confidence and ambition because we had a good Gold Cup," said Rubín. "We're going to have our fan base behind us. It's going to be loud, and I think if we take care of our home-field advantage, we'll be all right. If we were to play in the World Cup, every stadium would be sold out with our fans. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.

"It would be special to qualify for our first World Cup, but obviously we have to take care of business first."

Rubín played a vital role in Guatemala's advancement past the previous round of qualifying, scoring two goals across the three games.

More recently, Rubín led Guatemala to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals for the first time since 1996, recording two goals and one assist across four matches, including the match-winner in the last group stage game against Guadelope and the equalizer against Canada to send the game to penalty kicks. The upset win over Canada was hailed as "One of the biggest upsets in Gold Cup history" by Fox Sports' Tyler Terens during the match broadcast. Rubín was named to the Gold Cup's Quarterfinals Best XI by Concacaf for his performance against Canada.

To date, Rubín has scored 13 goals and won 35 caps for Guatemala since debuting in 2022.







