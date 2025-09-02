Final Three Friday Night Matches of 2025 USL Championship Season to Air Locally on FOX 56
Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Friday night's USL Championship match between Lexington Sporting Club and North Carolina FC, as well the two remaining Friday night contests on LSC's 2025 schedule, will air locally on FOX 56 in addition to streaming on ESPN+.
USL Championship matches to air on FOX 56 through the conclusion of the season include:
Friday, Sept. 5 vs. North Carolina FC - 6 p.m. EST, presented by Celsius
Friday, Sept. 12 vs. Orange County SC - 6 p.m. EST, presented by KEMI
Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Sacramento Republic FC - 6 p.m. EST
Local fans that cannot attend the matches at Lexington SC Stadium are encouraged to tune into the action on FOX 56. For out-of-town fans that bleed green, the action will be streamed nationally on ESPN+.
As the official media partner of Lexington SC, FOX 56 and the club are dedicated to making professional soccer accessible throughout Central Kentucky while providing the best possible broadcast experience.
