Custom Superhero Cleats to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research
Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
To open Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, today Republic FC announced the launch of a special cleat auction benefiting St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest childhood cancer research foundation in the United States.
The custom cleats were designed by Alex, a young Republic FC fan who was recently diagnosed and began treatment for cancer. With the help of goalkeeper Jared Mazzola and midfielder Justin Portillo, Alex created two superhero-themed cleats to honor the resilience and bravery shown by childhood cancer patients around the world.
Sacramento-based graphic designer, illustrator, and chalk art maker Gregory Berger helped bring the group's artwork to life with a bold and vibrant design. Berger's work can be seen at some of the most iconic spots throughout the region, including the annual Chalk-It-Up festival, Fairy Tale Town, the Sacramento Zoo, and now on the soccer pitch.
The cleats will be worn by Mazzola and Portillo throughout the month before the auction closes at 5:00 p.m. on September 30.
PLACE YOUR BID NOW
Last year, the club raised over $3,000 to support cancer patients and their families with an auction of the Superhero Keeper Kit.
Proceeds from the auction will go directly to St. Baldrick's Foundation. The organization has raised $368 million in research grant funding since 2005, playing a key role in the development of medicines that increase the survival rates of many childhood cancer patients.
On September 13, the club is teaming up with UC Davis Health for the annual Superhero Night Match to honor the children and families battling childhood cancer, as well as the healthcare workers who support them. Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superheroes and join the halftime Strive for 45 Run.
Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.
