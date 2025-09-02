Two Republic FC Players Named to Team of the Week, Khori Bennett Awarded Player of the Week

September 2, 2025

Today, USL Championship announced the Week 26 Team of the Week. Republic FC Forward Khori Bennett was selected as the Player of the Week after scoring both goals in Sacramento's 2-0 win over New Mexico United on Saturday. Teammate Rodrigo Lopez also earned a spot on the Team of the Week roster with his fifth assist of the season.

Bennett challenged New Mexico's backline throughout the night, setting the tone early with his first of four shots on target in the fourth minute. He put the Indomitable Club on the board in the 52nd minute as Sacramento stifled a New Mexico attack. Rodrigo Lopez's outlet pass reached Bennett near center pitch and he was given plenty of space to carry the ball forward without pressure until he sent off a right-footed shot from 20 yards that curled past the keeper.

The Jamaican striker doubled the lead in the 69th minute when Michel Benitez jumped on a soft pass from New Mexico's backline and with a first-touch pass put the ball into a dangerous area for Bennett to control and slot past the keeper. The brace is Bennett's first for Republic FC and the first for the club since August of last year.

Lopez has now added a goal contribution in his last four appearances (2 goals, 3 assists) and leads the team with five assists on the season. The veteran midfielder also finished the match with four duels won and a 90% passing accuracy. His impressive form has earned recognition from the league with three Team of the Week selections over the past four weeks.

This is Bennett's first Team of the Week selection since joining Republic FC in July, and his second career Player of the Week honor. He is the second Sacramento player to earn the recognition this year, joining the ranks of Lewis Jamieson who was the Week 1 Player of the Week.

The Indomitable Club is now undefeated in eight of its last nine matches and with Saturday's win has gained ground on first place FC Tulsa with nine regular season games remaining.

This Saturday, Republic FC will open another busy stretch of three games in eight days as the team heads east to take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kick off from Al Lang Stadium is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40+ and ESPN+.

On Wednesday, September 10, Sacramento will take on Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals. That contest kicks off from Centreville Bank Stadium at 4:00 p.m. PT.







