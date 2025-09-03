FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion Saturday, September 6

Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field this Saturday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. to take on Birmingham Legion FC in Vamos Tulsa Night, presented by Arvest Bank - a celebration of culture, community, and soccer under the lights.

This special evening will highlight Tulsa's Hispanic and Latino communities with cultural performances, family fun, and a Vamos Tulsa shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Fans will also enjoy a halftime performance by Pakilistli Academia de Danza y Cultura Folklorica and the national anthem performed by Chris Sanchez.

Media Availability

Where: ONEOK Field

When: Friday, September 5 at 10:15 a.m.

RSVP by: Thursday, September 4 at 3:00 p.m.

Match Preview

Match: FC Tulsa vs Birmingham Legion FC

Date: Saturday, September 6

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Venue: ONEOK Field

League Outlook

With just four home matches left - and eight league matches overall remaining in the regular season - FC Tulsa sits 1st in the Western Conference (42 points) and controls its path toward a first-ever #1 seed in Tulsa pro soccer history and the city's first home playoff soccer match since 1983.

The top eight teams from each conference qualify for the postseason, and Tulsa's strong position makes Vamos Tulsa Night a pivotal moment for fans to rally behind the team.

Match Day Highlights & Fan Experience

FREE Vamos Tulsa Shirt Giveaway - first 1,000 fans through the gates.

Cultural Showcase - halftime folklórico performance and anthem by Chris Sanchez.

Community Pride - a powerful evening blending culture, sport, and city spirit.

Food Special - FC Tulsa partner Catrina's is offering 5 tacos for $10 at the Catrina's Food Truck.

Head Coach Luke Spencer on the playoff push:

"This group has worked so hard to get to this point, and we're not slowing down. The chance to earn the top seed and bring playoff soccer back to Tulsa is special. Our fans have been incredible all year, and we want to keep giving them nights they'll never forget."

Momentum Watch

1st place in the West with 42 points.

Four home matches remain in the push to secure top seed.

Eight total matches remain before the regular season ends.

Tulsa could host its first home playoff soccer match since 1983.

Invitation for Coverage

FC Tulsa invites media outlets to cover Vamos Tulsa Night, showcasing not only a playoff-bound team but also a night of cultural celebration and community pride.







