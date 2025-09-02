Ricky Ruiz Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 26
Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - After his 100th regular season appearance in USL Championship, El Paso Locomotive FC's Ricky Ruiz earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 26 after his performance in a 3-3 draw against Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday.
In a wild comeback result for Los Locos, Ruiz secured his first goal and assist of the season in league play including the equalizer in the 98th minute. He also chipped in two tackles and an interception on the defensive end while also recording a team-high 102 touches.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 26
GK - Koke Vegas, Rhode Island FC
D - Ricky Ruiz, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Josh Jones, Louisville City FC
D - Samuel Shashoua, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Pedro Guimaraes, Orange County SC
M - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic
M - Morey Doner, Oakland Roots SC
M - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC
F - Amir Daley, Birmingham Legion FC
F - Khori Bennett, Sacramento Republic FC
F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC
Coach - Ryan Martin, Loudoun United FC
Bench - Raiko Arozarena (LV), Kai Greene (OAK), Kevon Lambert (LOU), Rodrigo López (SAC), Raheem Somersall (NC), Arquímides Ordóñez (LDN), Woobens Pacius (TBR)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 2, 2025
