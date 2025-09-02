Legion FC's Daley, Shashoua, Tregarthen Take Home Team of the Week Honors

Birmingham Legion FC forward Samuel Shashoua and defender Amir Daley

TAMPA, Fla. - A trek out west last Saturday saw Birmingham Legion FC turn in its highest scoring output of the season as the Three Sparks treated the crowd at Championship Soccer Stadium to a 4-4 thriller against Orange County SC. In the aftermath of such an offensively charged outing, the USL Championship announced on Tuesday that Amir Daley, Samuel Shashoua and Sebastian Tregarthen were named to the league's Week 26 Team of the Week.

The weekend contest was a particular meaningful one for Dale as the defender, having joined Legion FC on loan on August 19, nabbed his first goal with the club in impressive fashion, redirecting a cross from Tregarthen onto goal with a diving header in the third minute. Daley then returned the favor in the 62nd minute when he picked out Tregarthen from the right side and the Uruguayan forward finished it off with a strong right-footed strike.

While he did not contribute directly to any of the four goals, Shashoua seemingly did everything else as he continues to take to his new role in the middle of park. The 26-year-old loanee from Minnesota United FC led Birmingham with 85 total touches while completing 59 of his 64 total passes and 27 of his 30 passes in the final third. Additionally, Shashoua won all five of his tackles and drew seven fouls, both of which were also team highs.

Tuesday's Team of the Week selection is the first this season for both Shashoua and Daley, while Tregarthen picks up the honors for a second time, joining his Week 23 selection. Other Legion FC players to be named to Team of the Week in 2025 are Ronaldo Damus, Tyler Pasher and Danny Trejo in Week 19, Matt Van Oekel and Stephen Turnbull in Week 17/18, Pasher in Week 12, Damus in Week 6 and Kobe Hernandez-Foster in Week 3.

Sacramento Republic FC forward Kori Bennett was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for Week 26 following his two-goal performance in a win over New Mexico United. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

