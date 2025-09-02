Athletic Hosts North Carolina FC in Search of Double Digit Unbeaten Streak

Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







The Boys in Green come into Wednesday's night match after a gritty comeback win on the road against North Carolina FC. Searching for a double digit unbeaten streak, Head Coach Brendan Burke's side will be fired up to be back in front of the Hartford faithful at Trinity Health Stadium.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. INDY ELEVEN

WHEN: Wednesday, September 3rd, 7:30PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dogs pres. by Modelo

Careaga Creates Chaos

Samuel Careaga was one of the difference makers in Saturday's matchup against NCFC. Scoring the opening goal of the game and posting an xG of 0.57, the Buenos Aires, Argentina native was invaluable in creating dangerous attacking opportunities for the Green & Blue. Careaga's goal, four minutes and 29 seconds into the match was Hartford's fastest goal of the USL Championship season. Careaga also led the team in shots (5) and shots on target (2), while hitting the post twice throughout the game. Additionally, the 5'10" forward supplied three crosses and won three out of six duels. Careaga led the team with a FotMob rating of 8.6/10, ¬â¹ ¬â¹generated by an algorithm that evaluates various player statistics from a match, with actions like expected goals, expected assists, and defensive actions being factored in. Over the whole season, Careaga sits in fourth on the team for shots taken, with 18, showing he's not afraid to take some chances and test the opponent's goalkeeper. This outstanding performance earned Careaga a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week.

Fortress Hartford Stands Strong

The fans at Trinity Health Stadium have, and always will be, the 12th man for the Boys in Green. Bringing the energy and the hype, they give the team an extra burst of motivation. So far this season, Hartford is 6-4-4 across all competitions when playing in front of the home fans. Even better, over the last two months - when the Green & Blue really started heating up - Athletic has only lost one game at home, logging a 4-2-1 record. Over this seven-game period, the Green & Blue have outscored opponents 15-4 and registered four shutouts. Hartford will always fight to defend Fortress Hartford, and the same will be true for Wednesday night's game against Indy Eleven.

Fast Starts, Strong Finishes

One of the secrets for the Green & Blue this year has been coming out strong and knocking the opponent off their feet right from the get-go. When scoring the opening goal of the match, Hartford has posted a 7-1-0 record in USL Championship regular season play so far this year. When the Boys in Green are able to maintain this lead through the first half and into the locker room, they are unbeaten over the past 14 matches, with a record of 11-0-3, dating all the way back to September of 2023. Athletic have shown they are very capable of getting on the board early, scoring two goals within the first five minutes of the game in their last two outings, both from forward Samuel Careaga. As the Boys in Green look to continue their run of excellent form, coming out of the gate swinging will be key to Brendan Burke's game plan.

About the Opponent

Indy Eleven currently sit six points behind Hartford Athletic, in ninth place on a 6-10-5 record. The Indiana side has had a recent run of poor form, posting a 1-4-0 record over the past five games. Despite falling in the top 10 for goals scored, with 33 over 21 games, the Boys in Blue have also conceded the most goals in the league (40). This goal differential is indicative of Indy Eleven's season so far this year. As it stands, Head Coach Sean McAuley's side has a 62% chance of making the post season and are projected to finish in seventh, according to the USL. The Boys in Green are 2-5-3 overall against Indy Eleven, but 2-1-1 while playing at home. When the two sides faced off earlier this year it was a goal-filled 4-4 draw, played at Indy's Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium. This match saw Kyle Edwards put away a brace, scoring a penalty kick that was given when Deshane Beckford was taken down in the box on a goal-scoring opportunity and netting a beautiful half-volley off a serve from Beverly Makangila. Jordan Scarlett and Mamadou Dieng also got on the scoresheet in this eventful game.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Adrían Diz Pe, DF, 30

After a Jordan Scarlett injury brought Adrían Diz Pe into the starting lineup, the Havana, Cuba native has truly stepped up and filled the role. Over 15 appearances and 11 starts, Diz Pe is in the top four on the team for clearances (64), blocks (8), long passes (124), passes per 90 minutes (42.9) and aerial duels won (35). Beyond his defensive contributions, Diz Pe has added some crucial late-game goals to his stat sheet. The first came in Hartford's 2-2 draw against regional rival Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup, giving the Green & Blue the points needed to advance to the knockout rounds. Diz Pe's second eleventh hour contribution came in last Saturday's 3-2 road win over North Carolina FC. On an Emmanuel Samadia corner, the 6'3" defender soared over everyone to redirect the ball with his head into the back of the net and secure three points for the Boys in Green. Whether he is a part of the starting XI or comes in as a sub, Diz Pe is a player worth keeping an eye on.

Indy - Jack Blake, MF, 8

In his third year with Indy Eleven, Jack Blake brings a decade of professional experience to the lineup. The 30-year-old veteran is currently in a six-way tie for 14th place with seven goals so far this season, just two behind Hartford's Kyle Edwards. After scoring a brace in Indy's 3-2 comeback win over Miami FC last week, Blake earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week, as well as being nominated for the Goal of the Week. Of his two goals, the one that was nominated saw the Nottingham, England native receive the ball on the half turn just outside of the box, take a touch to set himself up for the left-footed shot and blast the ball into the upper 90, safely out of the goalkeeper's reach. Additionally in this game, Blake completed 84% of his passes, earned one penalty, won five duels and three tackles, completed four long passes, registered three shots on target and added three recoveries.

Inside the Huddle

Join the Conversation

For live updates, follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #HFDvIND







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.