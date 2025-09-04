Hartford Falls to Indy Eleven in Unlucky Home Outing

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Despite earning a higher xG, taking more shots, placing more attempts on goal and firing off more crosses than their opponent, Hartford Athletic fell 2-0 to Indy Eleven at home on Wednesday night.

Kyle Edwards was relentless in his attack on goal, leading the team with seven shots. One dangerous opportunity came in the 31st minute. Baboucarr Njie received the ball on the wing and played it into Samuel Carega about 30 yards out. The Argentinian midfielder slotted the ball in behind the defense for Edwards to run onto. He tried to get a shot off but Indy defender's crashed towards him and goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook shut down any shooting angle, forcing his shot wide.

A minute later Edwards had another dangerous look at goal when he received the ball on the half-turn and fired off a powerful long-range shot.

Going into the locker rooms for halftime, the Boys in Green led Indy Eleven in expected goals (0.47 to 0.07), shots (7 to 3) and crosses (11 to 4), but were down a goal on the scoreboard after a third minute Jack Blake goal.

Head Coach Brendan Burke's side came into the second half swinging, testing the recently subbed in goalkeeper Hunter Sulte, firing off fourteen shots with six on target.

One of Hartford's best opportunities came in the 55th minute from Careaga. He got the ball from Joe Farrell and played a ball into Junior Moreira, splitting several lines of defense. Moreira controlled the ball with a cheeky behind-the-leg touch, teeing it up for Careaga to run onto and fire off a left-footed shot. Sulte made a diving save to keep the home team off the scoreboard.

As the Boys in Green kept pressing high in search of a goal, Indy's Romario Williams slipped in behind to make the score 2-0.

Hartford kept hammering at the Indy defense, but there appeared to be a force field around the visiting team's goal. Athletic ended the match with 20 shots, eight shots on target, 63.6% possession, 32 crosses and 12 corners.

The Green & Blue are back at home next Wednesday, September 10 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available here.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD INDY ELEVEN

Shots 20 5

Shots On Target 8 3

Corners 12 1

Fouls 8 14

Offsides 1 0

Possession 63.6% 36.4%

Passing Accuracy 81.3% 70.0%

Saves 1 2

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD INDY ELEVEN

3 ¬Â² - Jack Blake

76 ¬Â² - Maalique Foster (Romario Williams)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD INDY ELEVEN

65 ¬Â² - Antony Siaha (Yellow) 77 ¬Â² - Romario Williams (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD INDY ELEVEN

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 23 (GK) Reese Charles Cook

15 (MF) Joe Farrell 2 (DF) Josh O'Brien

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 30 (DF) Ben Ofeimu

5 (DF) Baboucarr Njie 41 (DF) James Musa

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 5 (MF) James Murphy

30 (DF) Adrián Diz Pe 6 (MF) Cam Lindley

8 (MF) Junior Moreira 8 (MF) Jack Blake

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga 14 (MF) Aodhan Quinn

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston 9 (FW) Romario Williams

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 22 (FW) Elvis Amoh

71 (FW) Kyle Edwards 99 (FW) Maalique Foster







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.